Photos: AMERICAN SONGBOOK ASSOCIATION HONORS LILLIAS WHITE at Chelsea Table + Stage

The second annual Darrell Henline Award went to Tony winner Lillias White.

By:
Review: Hannah Jane Brings WOMEN OF AN ERA To Chelsea Table + StageOn May 22nd Tony Award winner Lillias White was presented the second annual Darrell Henline Award by the American Songbook Association.  The organization that works in conjunction with Cabaret Scenes magazine began the yearly tradition to honor the publication's founder and original editor.  Named The Official Publication of The American Songbook Association, Cabaret Scenes Magazine currently boasts Frank Dain as its Editor-in-Chief.  Mr. Dain and ASA Executive Director, Carolyn Montgomery, were on hand at Chelsea Table + Stage on the 22nd to welcome Ms. White to an evening that featured a star-studded concert performed by some of her closest friends, all valued and respected members of the show business industry of New York City.

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss was in attendance on the evening to capture the excitement both on and off the stage.  Enjoy his photo essay below and visit the websites for the American Songbook Association HERE, Cabaret Scenes HERE and Chelsea Table + Stage HERE.

Joy Woods
Joy Woods
WILL NUNZIATA
WILL NUNZIATA
Chuck Cooper
Chuck Cooper
Carolyn Montgomery and Joseph London
Carolyn Montgomery and Joseph London
Virginia Woodruff
Virginia Woodruff
...and with Frank Dain
...and with Frank Dain
Craig Pomranz and Tom Fernandez
Craig Pomranz and Tom Fernandez
Lillias White
Lillias White

Review: Hannah Jane Brings WOMEN OF AN ERA To Chelsea Table + Stage

Review: Hannah Jane Brings WOMEN OF AN ERA To Chelsea Table + Stage

Review: Hannah Jane Brings WOMEN OF AN ERA To Chelsea Table + Stage

Lillias White with Flotilla DeBarge
Lillias White with Flotilla DeBarge
Lillias White with Michael Kirk Lane and Goldie Dver
Lillias White with Michael Kirk Lane and Goldie Dver
Ms. White with Eric Michael Gillett
Ms. White with Eric Michael Gillett

Review: Hannah Jane Brings WOMEN OF AN ERA To Chelsea Table + Stage

Priscilla Baskerville
Priscilla Baskerville
Lillias White with Daniel Dunlow
Lillias White with Daniel Dunlow
WILL NUNZIATA, Tricia Miller, Ron Abel, Murphy Cross, and Bill Hutton
WILL NUNZIATA, Tricia Miller, Ron Abel, Murphy Cross, and Bill Hutton
Frank Dain, Keith Meritz, David Hurst, and Carolyn Montgomery
Frank Dain, Keith Meritz, David Hurst, and Carolyn Montgomery
Lillias with Stephanie Lewandowski
Lillias with Stephanie Lewandowski
WILL NUNZIATA and Joseph Amodeo
WILL NUNZIATA and Joseph Amodeo
Roscoe Orman
Roscoe Orman

Review: Hannah Jane Brings WOMEN OF AN ERA To Chelsea Table + Stage

Lillias White with Billy Stritch and Aisha de Haas
Lillias White with Billy Stritch and Aisha de Haas

Review: Hannah Jane Brings WOMEN OF AN ERA To Chelsea Table + Stage

Review: Hannah Jane Brings WOMEN OF AN ERA To Chelsea Table + Stage

Review: Hannah Jane Brings WOMEN OF AN ERA To Chelsea Table + Stage

Review: Hannah Jane Brings WOMEN OF AN ERA To Chelsea Table + StageReview: Hannah Jane Brings WOMEN OF AN ERA To Chelsea Table + Stage

Musical Director Bryan Perri
Musical Director Bryan Perri

Review: Hannah Jane Brings WOMEN OF AN ERA To Chelsea Table + StageReview: Hannah Jane Brings WOMEN OF AN ERA To Chelsea Table + Stage

Review: Hannah Jane Brings WOMEN OF AN ERA To Chelsea Table + Stage
Review: Hannah Jane Brings WOMEN OF AN ERA To Chelsea Table + Stage

Review: Hannah Jane Brings WOMEN OF AN ERA To Chelsea Table + Stage

Review: Hannah Jane Brings WOMEN OF AN ERA To Chelsea Table + Stage

Darius de Haas
Darius de Haas

Review: Hannah Jane Brings WOMEN OF AN ERA To Chelsea Table + Stage

Review: Hannah Jane Brings WOMEN OF AN ERA To Chelsea Table + StageReview: Hannah Jane Brings WOMEN OF AN ERA To Chelsea Table + Stage

Review: Hannah Jane Brings WOMEN OF AN ERA To Chelsea Table + Stage

Review: Hannah Jane Brings WOMEN OF AN ERA To Chelsea Table + Stage

Review: Hannah Jane Brings WOMEN OF AN ERA To Chelsea Table + Stage

Review: Hannah Jane Brings WOMEN OF AN ERA To Chelsea Table + Stage

Review: Hannah Jane Brings WOMEN OF AN ERA To Chelsea Table + Stage

About Conor Weiss

Review: Hannah Jane Brings WOMEN OF AN ERA To Chelsea Table + StageConor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.



From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

