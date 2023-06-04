Photos: AMERICAN SONGBOOK ASSOCIATION HONORS LILLIAS WHITE at Chelsea Table + Stage

On May 22nd Tony Award winner Lillias White was presented the second annual Darrell Henline Award by the American Songbook Association. The organization that works in conjunction with Cabaret Scenes magazine began the yearly tradition to honor the publication's founder and original editor. Named The Official Publication of The American Songbook Association, Cabaret Scenes Magazine currently boasts Frank Dain as its Editor-in-Chief. Mr. Dain and ASA Executive Director, Carolyn Montgomery, were on hand at Chelsea Table + Stage on the 22nd to welcome Ms. White to an evening that featured a star-studded concert performed by some of her closest friends, all valued and respected members of the show business industry of New York City.

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss was in attendance on the evening to capture the excitement both on and off the stage. Enjoy his photo essay below and visit the websites for the American Songbook Association HERE, Cabaret Scenes HERE and Chelsea Table + Stage HERE.

...and with Frank Dain

Craig Pomranz and Tom Fernandez

Lillias White with Michael Kirk Lane and Goldie Dver

Ms. White with Eric Michael Gillett

Lillias with Stephanie Lewandowski

WILL NUNZIATA and Joseph Amodeo

Musical Director Bryan Perri





About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

