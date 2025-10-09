Photos: 54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW Puts the Staff Front and Center

The Executive Chef’s presentation at 54 Below was marvelous and aesthetically pleasing as usual last night... however I’m not talking about the delicious food we had for dinner. Culinary maestro James Klapak left the kitchen and was one of the performers in the annual (October 8th) 54 Staff Show hosted and produced by Macon Prickett and Alex Martins with music direction by Ben Covello. Talented servers, managers, programmers, marketers, and cooks took the stage one by one and brought the house down with their exuberant performances and the room was filled with one of the most enthusiastic and appreciative audiences we’ve ever seen in the club. Kudos to all and likewise to the wonderful servers and kitchen staff who made sure we had a great evening on every level. Who knows; next time when the staff at 54’s front desk assign you a table, you might also see them in the show!

Here are photos of a special night at 54 Below. For more upcoming shows at 54 Below, visit their website.



Macon Prickett



Alex Martins



Alex Martins & Macon Prickett



54 Below



Katie O'Donnell



Macon Prickett & Alex Martins



Elizabeth Precius



Elizabeth Precius



Adelina Correa



Macon Prickett & Gail Gordon



Shayna Rives



James Klapak, Executive Chef



James Klapak



James Klapak



Rae Ann Cabralis



Rae Ann Cabralis



Grace Flavien



Isa Harris



Macon Prickett, Cassi Mikat, Mark Beyer



Isa Harris



Sarah Goodman



Mark Beyer



GG



GG



GG



Luis Palomino



Luis Palomino



Cassi Mikat



Cassi Mikat



Mandisa Boxill



Brian Keltner & Mandisa Boxill



Mandisa Boxill



Mandisa Boxill



54 Below Staff Show



Jennifer Ashley Tepper



Isa Harris & Cassi Mikat



Eda Sorokoff & Mandisa Boxill