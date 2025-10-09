Photos: 54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW Puts the Staff Front and Center

Macon Prickett & Alex Martins produced and hosted the show and Ben Covello was the music director
The Executive Chef’s presentation at 54 Below was marvelous and aesthetically pleasing as usual last night... however I’m not talking about the delicious food we had for dinner. Culinary maestro James Klapak left the kitchen and was one of the performers in the annual (October 8th) 54 Staff Show hosted and produced by Macon Prickett and Alex Martins with music direction by Ben Covello. Talented servers, managers, programmers, marketers, and cooks took the stage one by one and brought the house down with their exuberant performances and the room was filled with one of the most enthusiastic and appreciative audiences we’ve ever seen in the club. Kudos to all and likewise to the wonderful servers and kitchen staff who made sure we had a great evening on every level. Who knows; next time when the staff at 54’s front desk assign you a table, you might also see them in the show!
Here are photos of a special night at 54 Below.
For more upcoming shows at 54 Below, visit their website.
