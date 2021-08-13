Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

pixeltracker

It’s a photography bonanza as both of Susie Mosher’s documentarians share their work with Broadway World.

Aug. 13, 2021  

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos It was an evening filled with renowned entertainers and good friends this week, as Susie Mosher arranged an exciting array of talented guest artists for her lineup this week. With Michael Orland stepping in for Brad Simmons, Susie's guests provided a plethora of musical storytelling, and Susie's pals of photography, Gene Reed and Stewart Green, were both on hand to document the occasion. With guests like James D Gish, Tori Scott, Mauricio Matrinez, Robin Lyon-Gardiner, Lisa Mordente, Natasha Williams, Karen Mason, Sam Gravitte, and Debbie Gravitte, both documentarians were lucky, indeed, to go home with so many great show business portraits. And Broadway World Cabaret readers are lucky because both men shared their work with our page in this exclusive look at The Lineup With Susie Mosher

Gene Reed Photography is represented online HERE.

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE

The Stewart Green Collection

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos
Susie Mosher with Michael Orland

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos
James D. Gish
Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos
Tori Scott

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos
Mauricio Martinez with Michael Orland

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos
Robin Lyon-Gardiner

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos
Lisa Mordente

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos
Natasha Williams

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos
Karen Mason

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos
Sam Gravitte

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos
Debbie Gravitte

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

The Photos of Gene Reed

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint De Gannon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD - for the August 10th performance the Guest Musical Director was Michael Orland

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.

Next week on THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher:

Photos: Stewart Green & Gene Reed Show August 10th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland in Photos


Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Zachary Noah Piser Photo
Zachary Noah Piser
Mariah Rose Faith Photo
Mariah Rose Faith
Edred Utomi Photo
Edred Utomi

From This Author Stephen Mosher