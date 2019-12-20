Photo Flash: Paige Davis, Jewelle Blackman and More at Broadway Sessions HOLIDAY SHOW at The Beechman

Last night Broadway Sessions offered up it's annual All Star Holiday Show at The Laurie Beechman. Broadway Sessions alumni will reunited for an evening of holiday music, magic, laughs and love.

Check out Photos below!

Performers who appeared include Paige Davis (Chicago, Trading Spaces), Jewelle Blackman (Hadestown) , Max Chernin (Sunday in The Park), Rhaamel Burke (King Kong), Hernando Umana (School of Rock), Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Smokey Joe's Cafe), Riza Takahashi (Mean Girls), Gianna Yanelli (Mean Girls)Jessica Juanich (Bat Out oF Hell), Imari Hardon (Avenue Q), Colleen Harris (Songs At The New World), Robert Mantavo (Radio City), Eric Sebek (Radio City), The Honey Taps (Tap Dance Goddesses), Michael Kirk Lane, Katryana Martala, Anthony Fett, and Patrick Page.

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (B'way Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You