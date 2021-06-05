Photos: Nicolas 'The Comeback Kid' King Takes The Green Room 42 By Storm To Dazzling Effect

The ardently industrious Nicolas King really had the wind knocked out of his sails by the quarantine of 2020. The prolific singer watched as all of his club dates evaporated in a matter of days when the show business shutdown became a nebulous entity with no firm end in sight, and this man who leans heavily into his art and his audience became an artist with no form of expression. Alongside his colleague of many years, Mike Renzi, Nicolas became one of the first men to perform virtual concerts, joining the likes of Sean Harkness, Anthony Nunziata and Billy Stritch, all of whom had regular performances happening from the Facebook and Instagram pages. Mr. King was very open with his followers about the void left in his life by his lack of performance opportunities, and the joy that his regular concerts presented by Sardella's Restaurant of Rhode Island provided

Well, last night at The Green Room 42 Nicolas King was back in business.

With Mike Renzi, bassist Steve Doyle and drummer Ray Marchica by his side, Nicolas King played his first New York City gig in fourteen months to a house full of fans who couldn't get enough of King's remarkable vocals and ebullient conversation. Awash with happiness and brimming with enthusiasm, King and co. entertained for seventy minutes that might have lasted another hour and everyone would have been all the happier. King, most regularly found on the stages of Birdland, shone brightly in The Green Room 42 setting, suggesting that the gifts he brings to a nightclub would be well suited to any room in Manhattan. It's easy to envision the always impeccably dressed King in jeans and a T-shirt doing an acoustic set at Rockwood Music Hall, or at Cafe Carlyle in a tux (sans tie, to preserve his signature open-collar look). It would be fun to see Nicolas King perform a series of shows in each club around the city, tailoring the setlist and his chic to match the room he is playing.

For now, though, fans can catch him at The Green Room 42 June 5th and July 8th, and anyone who doesn't want to take this writer's word that they should catch his act can read Broadway World's Ricky Pope's review of last night's show HERE.

In the meantime, enjoy this photo essay made at last night's performance.

