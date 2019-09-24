Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show

Article Pixel Sep. 24, 2019  

The New York Pops just hosted its annual cabaret fundraiser at Feinstein's/54 Below last night, September 23, starring Tony and Drama Desk nominee Norm Lewis. The event was hosted by New York Pops Music Director Steven Reineke.

A star of stage and screen, Norm has been seen on Broadway in the title role in The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess, and The Phantom of the Opera, as well as Broadway productions of Once on This Island, Sondheim on Sondheim, The Little Mermaid,LES MISERABLES, Chicago, The Wild Party,Side Show, Miss Saigon, and The Who's Tommy. He has been seen on television in "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt", "Chicago Med", and "Scandal" and previously appeared with The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall in April 2013 and in May 2016.

The evening included a pre-concert champagne reception and dinner with wine pairings, followed by the performance by Norm Lewis.

Proceeds from the event support The New York Pops orchestra and PopsEd music programs, which reach more than 5,000 New York City students each year throughout the five boroughs of New York City. PopsEd allows students of all ages and backgrounds to participate in fully customizable music programs that blend traditional education with pure fun, using tools like composition, lyric writing, performance and mentorship to foster learning and unbridled creativity.

The New York Pops is the largest independent pops orchestra in the United States and the only professional symphonic orchestra in New York City specializing in popular music. Under the dynamic leadership of Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, The New York Pops continues to re-imagine orchestral pops music. The orchestra performs an annual subscription series and birthday gala at Carnegie Hall and a summer series at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY. The New York Pops is dedicated to lifelong learning and collaborates with public schools, community organizations, children's hospitals and senior centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City. PopsEd allows thousands of New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds to participate in fully customizable music programs that blend traditional education with pure fun.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Norm Lewis

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
The French Woods Jazz Ensemble

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Steven Reineke

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
William T. Sullivan

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Steven Reineke

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Steven Reineke

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Jesdelson Vasquez (Kids on Stage Alumnus)

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Steven Reineke and Jesdelson Vasquez

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Honoree Ron Schaefer and Steven Reineke

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Ron Schaefer and Steven Reineke

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Ron Schaefer

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Ron Schaefer

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Jesdelson Vasquez, Ron Schaefer and Steven Reineke

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Jesdelson Vasquez, Ron Schaefer and Steven Reineke

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Jesdelson Vasquez, Ron Schaefer and Steven Reineke

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Steven Reineke

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Norm Lewis

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Norm Lewis

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Norm Lewis

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Norm Lewis

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Norm Lewis

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Norm Lewis with Joseph Joubert (Music Director/Piano), George Farmer (Bass) and Perry Cavari (Drums)

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Norm Lewis

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Norm Lewis

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Norm Lewis

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Norm Lewis

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Norm Lewis

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Norm Lewis

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Norm Lewis, Giselle Byrd and DeShaun Gordon-King

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Jim Newman and Norm Lewis

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Ferdinand Prinz Von Anhalt, Norm Lewis and Sunny Sessa

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Ron Able, Norm Lewis, Anthony Nunziata, Sunny Sessa and Ferdinand Prinz Von Anhalt

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Norm Lewis with Gala Co Chairs-Andrea Reiser and David Reiser

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Norm Lewis, Andrea Reiser and David Reiser

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Norm Lewis and Olivia Konteatis

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Norm Lewis and Olivia Konteatis

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Norm Lewis and Steven Reineke

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Norm Lewis and Steven Reineke

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Eric Gabbard. Norm Lewis and Steven Reineke

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Norm Lewis, Ron Schaefer and Steven Reineke

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Norm Lewis, Ron Schaefer, Steven Reineke and Ron's family

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Norm Lewis and June Freemanzon

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Norm Lewis, June Freemanzon and Steven Reineke

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Norm Lewis, Joseph Joubert and Steven Reineke

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Norm Lewis

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Norm Lewis

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Steven Reineke and Norm Lewis

Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
Steven Reineke and Norm Lewis



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show
  • Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Ute Lemper's RENDEZVOUS WITH MARLENE
  • Photo Coverage: Better Entertainment Hosts Ballet Paraisopolis
  • Photo Coverage: THE FULL MONTY Opens at The Argyle Theatre
  • Photo Coverage: 45 MINUTES FROM COONTOWN at The Theatre at Saint Peter's