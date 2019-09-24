Photo Coverage: Norm Lewis Headlines The New York Pops Underground Show

The New York Pops just hosted its annual cabaret fundraiser at Feinstein's/54 Below last night, September 23, starring Tony and Drama Desk nominee Norm Lewis. The event was hosted by New York Pops Music Director Steven Reineke.

A star of stage and screen, Norm has been seen on Broadway in the title role in The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess, and The Phantom of the Opera, as well as Broadway productions of Once on This Island, Sondheim on Sondheim, The Little Mermaid,LES MISERABLES, Chicago, The Wild Party,Side Show, Miss Saigon, and The Who's Tommy. He has been seen on television in "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt", "Chicago Med", and "Scandal" and previously appeared with The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall in April 2013 and in May 2016.

The evening included a pre-concert champagne reception and dinner with wine pairings, followed by the performance by Norm Lewis.

Proceeds from the event support The New York Pops orchestra and PopsEd music programs, which reach more than 5,000 New York City students each year throughout the five boroughs of New York City. PopsEd allows students of all ages and backgrounds to participate in fully customizable music programs that blend traditional education with pure fun, using tools like composition, lyric writing, performance and mentorship to foster learning and unbridled creativity.

The New York Pops is the largest independent pops orchestra in the United States and the only professional symphonic orchestra in New York City specializing in popular music. Under the dynamic leadership of Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, The New York Pops continues to re-imagine orchestral pops music. The orchestra performs an annual subscription series and birthday gala at Carnegie Hall and a summer series at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY. The New York Pops is dedicated to lifelong learning and collaborates with public schools, community organizations, children's hospitals and senior centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City. PopsEd allows thousands of New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds to participate in fully customizable music programs that blend traditional education with pure fun.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



