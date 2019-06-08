Photo Coverage: Mark William Returns to The Green Room 42

Jun. 8, 2019  

Mark William returned, by popular demand, with yet another encore performance of his critically acclaimed, sold-out solo nightclub debut "Come Croon With Me" on Friday June 7th at The Green Room 42. Putting his own unique, youthful spin on golden age crooner styling, Mark performed a collection of classic tunes from Broadway and The Great American Songbook.

With his glossy approach, he glides from Jerry Herman to Peter Allen to Henry Mancini with charismatic ease and a spring in his step.

Check out the photos below!

Mark was named one of the top ten cabaret acts of 2018 by both Theater Pizzazz and Times Square Chronicles and rang in 2019 headlining New Years Eve at the famed McKittrick Hotel. He has appeared around the world in such shows as My Fair Lady, Mary Poppins, Mame with Leslie Uggams, and Jerry's Girls with Susan Anton. Backed by a stellar five-piece band led by musical director Clint Edwards, Come Croon With Me is directed by Preston and Richard Ridge.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Clint Edwards (Musical Director)

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Daniel Dunlow and Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William and Robert Horn

Mark William and Clint Edwards and the amazing band members-Hugh Stuckey, Josiah Lamb, Jonathan Ward and Sam Zerna

Mark William and Mark Sonnenblick

Ken Fallin and Mark William

Chita Rivera and Mark William

Clint Edwards, Chita Rivera and Mark William

Richie Ridge, Chita Rivera, Mark William and Preston Ridge

Sergio Trujillo, Chita Rivera and Mark William

Lisa Mordente, Mark William and Chita Rivera

Daniel Dunlow, Mark William and Chita Rivera

Chita Rivera, Mark William and Mary Beth Peil

John Lloyd Young and Jamie deRoy

Mark William and Brenda Vaccaro

Jamie deRoy and Mark William

Susan Nussbaum Cohen and Mark William

John Lloyd Young and Brenda Vaccaro

Preston Ridge, John Lloyd Young, Mark William and Richie Ridge

Mark William and Baayork Lee

Pat Addiss, Mark William and Mary Cossette

Karen Ziemba and Mark William

Mark William and his niece Aria

Teresa Blowers, Aria, Mark William and Allison Arisco

Steve Ross, Mark William, Lee Roy Reams and Sidney Myer

Bill Hutton, Mark William, Tracie Bennett and Clint Edwards

Mark William and Preston Ridge

Stefanie Field, James T. Kelly, Mark William and Jon Dawson

Matt Zwyer and Mark William

Mark William and his family Jackie, Victoria, Christine, Nick and Phil

Mark William and Cynthia Bambace

Matthew Lemer, Mark William and Erik Mortensen

Nancy Swadling and Mark William

Mark William with Victoria Dean, Elizabeth Estell and friends.

Mark William and Elle Rigg

Mark William with Elle Rigg and James T. Kelly

Mark William with Musical Director Arranger Clint Edwards with his family. Dad Cliff , Robbie, daughter Arabella, and Mom Pat.

Andrew Morrissey. and Mark William

Melissa Zareh, Mark William and Eddie Zareh

Mark William and Friends from St. Francis deSales High School from Toledo, Ohio

Mark William and Teresa Blowers

Mark William with Taylor Dawn Brauer and friend.

Mark William with PatRick Hoffman

Richie Ridge, Richard Hillman, Brenda Vaccaro and Jamie deRoy

Kaleigh Cronin, Andrea Goss and Daniel Dunlow



