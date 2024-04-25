Photos: The New Belters Sing MGM at Cafe Centro

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Fisher/Sorokoff curated Cabaret season at Cafe Centro concluded last night with Nicolas King and Seth Sikes, aka THE NEW BELTERS.

These extraordinary entertainers have been exciting audiences around the country since they first paired their singing talents and created a swinging musical masterpiece in 2022. Nicolas and Seth have their own individual, respective careers and come from what would seem like different orbits. But, actually, it turns out, maybe not so much, because when they come together as THE NEW BELTERS, a special kind of energy force forms and it’s reminiscent of, say, Martin & Lewis (Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis).

Their musical tastes embrace each other and they may be one of the most affable pairings in quite some time. With good banter, excellent musicianship and a whole lot of “showbiz” they score over and over and over again. I won’t spoil the musical choices, either as solos or duets in their new show which takes you back to the golden era of MGM musicals, but the crowd at the totally sold out Cafe Centro enjoyed them last night as we were taken on a carefree ride, knowing we were in capable and professional hands, without a worry in the world. We were all singing silently along with them, albeit not in the rain.

The great thing about seeing performers of this caliber is their camaraderie and how effortlessly they can make music and ENTERTAIN!

