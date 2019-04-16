Photo Coverage: Marilyn Maye's I WISH I WERE 90 AGAIN Plays Feinstein's/54Below

Marilyn Maye brought her new show in celebration of her birthday month to Feinstein's/54Below for two weeks in April.



Every night of the run brought out an audience "who's who" from the Film, Television, Broadway, & Concert worlds as Marilyn was accompanied by some of NYC's finest musicians: She had the best of piano men (on different nights) with Tedd Firth or Billy Stritch - on percussion was Eric Halvorson, with Daniel Glass taking the drum set for an evening - and Tom Hubbard played bass every night.



This set of songs brought something for everyone...standards both familiar and unique, Maye songs often sung or rarely heard, something old, something new and something miraculous...Marilyn Maye still singing and grooving better than most people wishing they were 30 again.



To be sure the crowd heard some of it's favorites with songs like "It's Today" (no Marilyn show would seem complete without it), "You're Gonna Hear From Me", "Too Late Now" (her recording is in the Smithsonian Institute), and "Golden Rainbow" (in memory of her devoted friend Joe Sirola).



Ms. Maye surprised her fans by adding a few new songs to her set list with "Getting To Know You" and a driving "Celebrate". No fewer than 3 spontaneous standing ovations occurred each & every night for her takes on a zany and crowd rousing "I'm A Woman"...an unexpected medley with the "When Sunny Gets Blue/Little Girl Blue/Bluesette"... and the tune she now fiercely OWNS - "I'm Still Here".



On April 10th some of her friends surprised her with a cake rolled out as the crowd serenaded her with "Happy Birthday". The cake celebrated that Marilyn was born in "The Year of The Dragon", considered a powerful and lucky sign.



When asked where she finds the energy to continue doing what she does so well she replies, "When I step out on the stage, I'm determined!"

Powerful indeed!

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey





