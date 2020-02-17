Photo Coverage: Jamie deRoy & Friends Perform at Birdland

Seven-time Tony® Award-winning producer Jamie deRoy brought her acclaimed Jamie deRoy & friends cabaret show to New York's famed Birdland, Sunday, February 16, at 5:30 p.m. The one-night only show was part of the club's Broadway at Birdland Concert Series.

Special guests included Sierra Boggess, Rick Crom, Harrison Greenbaum, and Paula Dione Ingram.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Proceeds from the event, produced by Ms. deRoy, benefit The Actors Fund: Jamie deRoy & friends Cabaret Initiative which assists those in the cabaret industry who have medical needs and concerns. The Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs honored her with a MAC Award for her many shows that have benefited her signature initiative. The Jamie deRoy & friends cabaret series has been attracting New York audiences for almost 30 years.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Jim Caruso



Jamie deRoy



Jamie deRoy



Paula Dione Ingram



Paula Dione Ingram



Paula Dione Ingram



Paula Dione Ingram



Rick Crom



Rick Crom



Rick Crom



Rick Crom



Jamie deRoy



Jamie deRoy



Jamie deRoy



Jamie deRoy



Harrison Greenbaum



Harrison Greenbaum



Harrison Greenbaum



Harrison Greenbaum



Jamie deRoy



Sierra Boggess



Sierra Boggess



Sierra Boggess



Sierra Boggess



Sierra Boggess



Daniel Shevlin



Well Strung- Edmund Bagnell, Trevor Wadleigh, Chris Marchant and Daniel Shevlin



Chris Marchant



Edmund Bagnell



Trevor Wadleigh



Jamie deRoy



Christopher Denny



Tonight's Cast that includes-Sierra Boggess, Jamie deRoy, Paula Dione Ingram, Rick Crom, Harrison Greenbaum, Edmund Bagnell, Chris Marchant Daniel Shevlin, Trevor Wadleigh. Tom Hubbard and Christopher Denny



Tonight's Cast that includes-Sierra Boggess, Jamie deRoy, Paula Dione Ingram, Rick Crom, Harrison Greenbaum, Edmund Bagnell, Chris Marchant Daniel Shevlin, Trevor Wadleigh. Tom Hubbard and Christopher Denny



Judy Katz and Brenda Vaccaro



Brenda Vaccaro



Jim Caruso and Brenda Vaccaro



Jamie deRoy and Brenda Vaccaro



Michael Urie



Michael Urie and Ryan Spahn



Chris Marchant, Daniel Shevlin and Edmund Bagnell



Brenda Vaccaro joins with members of Well Strung- Chris Marchant, Daniel Shevlin and Edmund Bagnell



Lee Roy Reams, Ron Able, Douglas Denoff and Richard Maltby, Jr.



Barry Kleinbort and Richard Maltby, Jr.