Photo Coverage: Jamie deRoy & Friends Perform at Birdland

Article Pixel Feb. 17, 2020  

Seven-time Tony® Award-winning producer Jamie deRoy brought her acclaimed Jamie deRoy & friends cabaret show to New York's famed Birdland, Sunday, February 16, at 5:30 p.m. The one-night only show was part of the club's Broadway at Birdland Concert Series.

Special guests included Sierra Boggess, Rick Crom, Harrison Greenbaum, and Paula Dione Ingram.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Proceeds from the event, produced by Ms. deRoy, benefit The Actors Fund: Jamie deRoy & friends Cabaret Initiative which assists those in the cabaret industry who have medical needs and concerns. The Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs honored her with a MAC Award for her many shows that have benefited her signature initiative. The Jamie deRoy & friends cabaret series has been attracting New York audiences for almost 30 years.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Jim Caruso

Jamie deRoy

Jamie deRoy

Paula Dione Ingram

Paula Dione Ingram

Paula Dione Ingram

Paula Dione Ingram

Rick Crom

Rick Crom

Rick Crom

Rick Crom

Jamie deRoy

Jamie deRoy

Jamie deRoy

Jamie deRoy

Harrison Greenbaum

Harrison Greenbaum

Harrison Greenbaum

Harrison Greenbaum

Jamie deRoy

Sierra Boggess

Sierra Boggess

Sierra Boggess

Sierra Boggess

Sierra Boggess

Daniel Shevlin

Well Strung- Edmund Bagnell, Trevor Wadleigh, Chris Marchant and Daniel Shevlin

Chris Marchant

Edmund Bagnell

Trevor Wadleigh

Jamie deRoy

Christopher Denny

Tonight's Cast that includes-Sierra Boggess, Jamie deRoy, Paula Dione Ingram, Rick Crom, Harrison Greenbaum, Edmund Bagnell, Chris Marchant Daniel Shevlin, Trevor Wadleigh. Tom Hubbard and Christopher Denny

Tonight's Cast that includes-Sierra Boggess, Jamie deRoy, Paula Dione Ingram, Rick Crom, Harrison Greenbaum, Edmund Bagnell, Chris Marchant Daniel Shevlin, Trevor Wadleigh. Tom Hubbard and Christopher Denny

Judy Katz and Brenda Vaccaro

Brenda Vaccaro

Jim Caruso and Brenda Vaccaro

Jamie deRoy and Brenda Vaccaro

Michael Urie

Michael Urie and Ryan Spahn

Chris Marchant, Daniel Shevlin and Edmund Bagnell

Brenda Vaccaro joins with members of Well Strung- Chris Marchant, Daniel Shevlin and Edmund Bagnell

Lee Roy Reams, Ron Able, Douglas Denoff and Richard Maltby, Jr.

Barry Kleinbort and Richard Maltby, Jr.




