Photo Coverage: Charlie Roma Brings His Ultimate Bobby Darin Experience To The Green Room 42

Jun. 29, 2019  

The notation on Charlie Romo's chart (arrangement) said it best. "As performed by Bobby Darin" . Instead of the 1960's announcers off stage intro of Bobby at the Copacabana in the 1960's it was Daniel Dunlow up front with his great humor and enthusiasm bringing on the main attraction, Charlie Romo. With the 7 piece band blaring out the the opening up tempo notes of "Hello Young Lovers" you felt you were on 60th street at the legendary nightclub and not on 42nd street at the Green Room.

Charlie Romo returned to New York's newest cabaret venue at the Yotel to debut his new show, Roman Candle: The Ultimate Bobby Darin Experience. Charlie a contemporary crooner brought the sound, style and swagger of Bobby Darin to the stage in this theatrical concert that takes a look at the career, life and legacy of the multi-talented Darin. It was a time sound capsule last night and if you never saw Bobby live this is probably the closest you'll get to it. There was even a line of Charlie's ( and Bobby's) fans waiting to get into the Green Room and also a line to get a glimpse of him after the show.

Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff

Charlie Romo

Daniel Dunlow

Green Room42

Charlie Romo

Charlie Romo

Charlie Romo

Charlie Romo

Charlie Romo

Charlie Romo

Charlie Romo

Green Room 42

Green Room 42

Charlie Romo

Charlie Romo

Charlie Romo

Charlie Romo

Charlie Romo

Charlie Romo

Charlie Romo



