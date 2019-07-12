Photo Coverage: Alan Cumming Visits Frances Ruffelle at The Green Room 42

Alan Cumming said it best: "I've known Frances for almost 30 years but she never ceases to surprise and amaze me with the ways she reinvents herself, finding new levels of expression and excellence, always with total commitment and her signature sensual passion. I cannot wait to see what she does next."

Alan Cumming came to see Frances Ruffelle at The Green Room 42 last night and, like the rest of the sold out room, saw what Frances did next in her continuing residency at New York's new and trendy cabaret in the YOTEL on 42nd Street.

"Frances Ruffelle LIVEs in New York" is a passionate, seductive musical adventure by the Tony Award Winning Actor (Les Mis) Frances Ruffelle. Francis created the iconic role of "Eponine" in "Les Miserables" and turned "On My Own" into one of Broadway's most beloved standards. She has made 5 solo albums and has performed countless West End Shows including her most recent critically acclaimed performance as "Queenie" in the U.K. Premiere of Michael LaChusa's infamous "Wild Party".

When a Broadway actor and singer of the caliber of Frances Ruffelle decides to venture into the world of Cabaret you can be sure it's going to be an extraordinary 70 minutes of entertainment. An overflowing Green Room 42 was electrified by her stunning voice, ingenious musicality and sensuous physicality. Joining Frances on stage were Wayne Alan Wilcox and Catherine Porter. Even audience member Alan Cumming got into the act for an impromptu duet during the song Frances owns... "On My Own".

The exceptional band consisted of Musical director/keyboards, Jude Obermuller, Bass, Samuel Zerna, Guitar, Tim B, Drums, Dustin Kaufman.

The next show dates for Frances Ruffelle LIVEs in New York are Sept 14, Oct 20, & Nov. 23



Frances Ruffelle & Alan Cumming



Frances Ruffelle & Alan Cumming



Frances Ruffelle & Alan Cumming



Frances Ruffelle & Alan Cumming



Frances Ruffelle & Alan Cumming



The Green Room 42



Frances Ruffelle



Frances Ruffelle



Frances Ruffelle & Wayne Alan Wilcox



Frances Ruffelle & Wayne Alan Wilcox



Frances Ruffelle & Wayne Alan Wilcox



Frances Ruffelle & Wayne Alan Wilcox



Francis Ruffelle & Wayne Alan Wilcox



Catherine Porter & Frances Ruffelle



Catherine Porter & Frances Ruffelle



The Green Room 42



Frances Ruffelle



Frances Ruffelle



Frances Ruffelle



"On My Own"



Frances Ruffelle & Alan Cumming



Jason Carrion, Frances Ruffelle, Roxanne Pallett



Eda Sorokoff & Daniel Dunlow



The Green Room 42