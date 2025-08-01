Philippe Arroyo, Cara Rose DiPietro and More to Star in 54 SINGS PHINEAS AND FERB

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Come see Broadway’s Basement turn into Broadway’s Backyard as 54 Below celebrates the hit songs from everyone’s favorite TV Show about two step brothers who have built a rocket, fought a mummy, and climbed the Eiffel Tower. Featuring songs like “Busted,” “Gitchee Gitchee Goo,” and “S.I.M.P. (Squirrels In My Pants),” we are certain that this will be the best night of your summer vacation ever.

Featuring: Philippe Arroyo (& Juliet), Alexandra Baker, Ian Coursey (Dear Evan Hansen), Cara Rose DiPietro (Arena Stage’s Catch Me If You Can), Camryn Duckworth, Jake Letts (Disney’s Aladdin), Eric May Liu, Andrew “Andi” Maroney (Medusa: A New Musical), Mars (Disney Descendants: The Rise of Red), Kyle McArthur (Wicked national tour), Marcus McGee, Juliette Ojeda (The Notebook), Molly Oldham, Ren Parker (“FBI: Most Wanted”), Brenna Patzer, Echo Deva Picone, Oliver Richman, Syd Sider (Heathers Off-Broadway), Mitchell Sink (Matilda), Carrie Wagner

Produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz, with music direction by James Sytrska

54 Sings Phineas and Ferb plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) There is a $40-$85 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. The concert will also be live-streamed. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of the performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. The concert will also be live-streamed.

