Pearl Sun Joins The Moms' Night Out Concert Series Summer Show at The Green Room 42

Pearl Sun has joined the cast of Moms' Night Out: The Summer Show will play at The Green Room 42 on July 26th at 7pm.

Pearl Sun has been seen on Broadway: Come From Away, If/Then, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas!; Off-Broadway: Regretfully, So the Birds Are (Playwrights Horizons), Assassins and Merrily We Roll Along (City Center Encores!), The Seven (New York Theatre Workshop), Happiness (Lincoln Center Theatre). Notable National Tours/Regional credits include; Sunset Boulevard (ACT of CT), Into the Woods (ACT of CT), The Price (Arena Stage), Next to Normal (First National), Bernstein's Mass (Philadelphia Orchestra), Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots & The Seven (La Jolla Playhouse), and tick, tick... Boom! (Westport Country Playhouse). TV: Fleishman Is In Trouble (hulu/Disney+), New Amsterdam (NBC), The Blacklist (NBC), Orange is the New Black (Netflix), Gotham (FOX), and The Good Wife (CBS). Instagram: @pearlraysun



Produced and directed by Tony Award Nominee Megan Minutillo, "Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series" is the premiere cabaret series that celebrates mothers in the theatre, film, and television industry through a night of storytelling and song.

Previously announced performers include Laura D'Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong), Briana Carlson Goodman (Ragtime), Savannah Frazier (Amazing Grace), Kailee Graham (Abduction, NYMF), Alicia Krakauer (NEXT: Bridge The Gap), and Anne Fraser Thomas (Titanique).

Music direction by Emily Cohn.

