Paul Hughes Sings Songs For The Lovers This Valentine's Day At Feinstein's

Celebrate love this Valentine's Day with an evening of timeless love songs as PAUL HUGHES SINGS SONGS FOR THE LOVERS. Hughes returns to Feinstein’s stage to bring together the most romantic ballads and heartwarming melodies, perfect for couples and music lovers alike.

Whether you are in love, reminiscing about past romances or simply appreciating the beauty of heartfelt music, this special performance will set the mood for a memorable celebration of love. Join Hughes for an enchanting night filled with passion, harmony and the magic of love.

Hughes shares his passion for Jazz and Swing music where he channels the style and poise in the greats of the genre: Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Dean Martin, and Nat King Cole.

He is currently recording a new album of songs written by some top songwriters who have taken a special interest in Paul's project. The lead single from the project, "My Lucky Stars", was co-written by Byron Hill and Roger Brown. Hill is a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and has written songs for such greats as Ray Charles and Kenny Rogers, and also penned George Strait's first number one hit, "Fool Hearted Memory". Brown, has a long list of recordings by artists as diverse as Barbra Streisand, Tammy Wynette, Willie Nelson, Johnny Mathis, Crystal Gayle, and Nanci Griffith.

Hughes hails from Manchester, England. Exposed to the great crooners like Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra by his grandfather, he has been performing since the age of twelve.

He performed in pubs around the U.K. many of which hosted The Beatles during their own start. He honed his performance skills travelling the world on leading cruise ships, bringing joy to the passengers with his nightly singing. Hughes has also performed for David and Victoria Beckham and their guests.

He is a huge admirer of the Rat Pack, and you will find his songs mirror the sound of Dean Martin, as well as Sinatra, and leave you and your special someone relaxed and nostalgic for bygone days.

For parties of 8 or more please contact Feinstein’s Box Office by emailing info@feinsteinshc.com for details. Doors for the Valentine’s evening how will open at 5:30 pm; the show starts at 7:30. There is $25 food and beverage minimum per guest and seating is Cabaret style. You can get your tickets at www.feinsteinshc.com.

Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.

