Paloma Dineli Chesky to Perform At NYC's Triad Theater in March

Paloma Dineli Chesky is set to perform with her jazz band in an extravaganza of incredible talent and music. Already a veteran of the New York Philharmonic and Jazz at Lincoln Center, Chesky is ramping up the energy to a new level with her seven piece soul / jazz band.

Paloma at only twelve years of age is one of New York's most engaging artists. She was honored have her debut at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Dizzy's Club at age nine. In 2018, at age ten, she had her debut as a composer with the New York Philharmonic as part of the Musical Postcards Benefit Concert where she sang her own composition Peace in All Worlds at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall. In April of 2019, at age 11, she was a guest soloist for the New York Philharmonic Phil the Hall concert series, conducted by Jaap van Zweden, singing yet another of her original compositions Rising.

Now at the age of 12 she formed her own high energy seven piece Soul / Jazz band and will perform in NYC at the Triad Theater on March 6th.

Get your tickets for this superb performance before they sell out.

FOR TICKETS: http://www.triadnyc.com/event/a61db0177ea9ea25fe266981a3fc97e7

Paloma's INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/sparkly_paloma/?hl=en





