PRONOUN SHOWDOWN Featuring Christy Altomare, Amber Ardolino & More at Feinstein's/54 Below This Week

This week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

IF IT ONLY EVEN RUNS A MINUTE CELEBRATES THE UNDERAPPRECIATED MUSICALS OF HAL PRINCE-OCTOBER 18 AT 7:00 PM & 9:45 PM

Sometimes Broadway musicals run forever, like Cats or Les Misérables. But sometimes, Broadway musicals run for only a minute, like Merrily We Roll Along, High Fidelity, or Via Galactica. This is their story.

If It Only Even Runs A Minute is the Bistro Award-winning concert series celebrating rare songs, behind-the-scenes tales, and inspiring photos from underappreciated musicals. Created and hosted by Feinstein's/54 Below Creative & Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper and Book of Mormon's Kevin Michael Murphy, with musical direction by Dan Garmon and piano by Alex Rybeck, each concert includes performances and stories from original cast members and writers of selected featured shows, as well as new interpretations.

The 18th edition of the concert series will be its very first with a theme: The Underappreciated Musicals of Hal Prince. During his legendary career, Prince changed Broadway forever, directing and producing shows that astonished audiences, broke new ground, and altered our idea of what theatre could be. Many of these shows became landmark hits - but what about the ones that didn't?

In this special edition of Runs A Minute, experience stories about and songs from Hal's underappreciated musicals - the ones that took risks, flew high, changed lives - and closed too soon. How did Merrily and Superman, Grind and Flora, Tickets, Please! and The Petrified Prince, shape the career of one of Broadway's most influential artists, even though his name is in the history books because of Cabaret and Phantom, Fiddler and Sweeney?

The 18th edition of Runs A Minute will feature performances from an amazing lineup of Broadway stars to be announced. Expect original cast and team members from Hal's shows, new interpretations of songs that have never been recorded, and a celebration of the man who inspired generations of theatergoers and theatermakers with his shows, no matter how long they ran.

Previous editions of Runs A Minute have played at the New York Musical Theatre Festival, Caroline's on Broadway, The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Joe's Pub and Le Poisson Rouge. So far, the series has included over 300 performers and over 200 featured musicals, as well as many songs that have never before been recorded. For more information, check out: http://IfItOnlyEvenRunsAMinute.com

The concerts will feature songs from and stories about: 3hree, Baker Street, Bounce, Diamonds, A Doll's Life, A Family Affair, Flora The Red Menace, Grind, It's A Bird... It's A Plane... It's Superman, The Last Resorts, LoveMusik, Merrily We Roll Along, New Girl In Town, Parade, Paradise Found, The Petrified Prince, Roza, Tenderloin, Tickets, Please!, Touch and Go, Whistle Down The Wind, Zorba, and more.

The 7:00pm performance will feature Mana Allen, Emilie Battle, Jack Bowman, Molly Brown, Rita Gardner, Jay Aubrey Jones, Charlotte Maltby, Richard Maltby Jr., Lauren Marcus, Will Roland, Billy Stritch, and Jim Walton.

The 9:45pm performance will feature Kevin Ferguson, Jasmine Forsberg, Danielle Gimbal, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Megan Kane, Richard Kind, Erik Liberman, Nick Martinez, Vaibu Mohan, and Kevin Michael Murphy.

$50 cover charge. $75-$80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

PRONOUN SHOWDOWN! FEAT. CHRISTY ALTOMARE, SAMANTHA PAULY, & MORE!-OCTOBER 19 AT 9:45 PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND!

What happens when you reverse all of the pronouns in some of Broadway's most famous songs?

Come find out as an amazing group of performers takes us through classics such as "Hopelessly Devoted to Me," "On Your Own," "Happy to Keep My Dinner Warm," and many more! We've even included some of our favorite pop songs including "What Makes Me Beautiful." It's a small switch with a huge (and often hilarious) payoff!

This concert comes from the brains of Abby DePhillips and Kimberly Jenna Simon. Featuring a cast of some of Broadway's biggest stars, this is a concert like you've never seen before!

Music direction by Benjamin Rauhala.

Featuring Christy Altomare, Amber Ardolino, Josh Breckenridge, Gabrielle Carrubba, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Antonio Cipriano, Katie Rose Clarke, Sam Gravitte, Oyoyo Joi, Joe Kinosian, Joey LaBrasca, Carrie St. Louis, Nathan Lucrezio, Pierre Marais, Chris Medlin, Samantha Pauly, Anthony Sagaria, and Jonathan Young.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SETH SIKES SINGS THE '20S, ETC!-OCTOBER 20 AT 7:00 PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND!

Seth Sikes celebrates the new decade singing songs from the '20s and more, backed by a seven-piece band. The songs may be a century old, but Sikes is a modern boy, and he'll do his best to keep the songs as fast and loose as the 1920's were themselves.

Sikes returns after playing to consistently sold-out houses at the venue in his critically-acclaimed tributes to Judy Garland (which won a Broadway World Award), Liza Minnelli, and Bernadette Peters. He is also the Associate Director of The Band's Visit.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ANTHONY NUNZIATA & FRIENDS, FEAT. MARIEANN MERINGOLO, WILL NUNZIATA & MORE!-OCTOBER 21 AT 9:45 PM

After nine consecutive sold-out concert appearances, Anthony Nunziata returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with Amore: The Love Songs. Brooklyn-born singer-songwriter Nunziata is back home in New York City for two-nights-only. Nunziata has performed around the world in concert - over two dozen symphony concert appearances and performing arts center to theaters and nightclubs - including recently co-headlining at Carnegie Hall with The New York Pops Orchestra. Expect to hear his signature soulful takes on classics like "New York State of Mind," "The Very Thought Of You," "Somewhere," "O Sole Mio," as well as his acclaimed original songs including "Will You Be My Everyday?," "I Found A Home," "New York on New Year's Eve," and more. Get ready to be moved like you've never been moved before - from Anthony's beautiful lyrical tenor voice and charismatic stage presence to his heartfelt and timeless original songs.

Musical direction by Eugene Gwozdz.

Featuring Anthony Nunziata and special guests Dani Apple, Marieann Meringolo, Will Nunziata, and Marissa Rosen.

$50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LORNA LUFT-OCTOBER 21-23 AT 7:00 PM

Using her unique perspective born from a lifetime in entertainment, join Lorna Luft at Feinstein's/54 Below as she brings levity to the craziness in the world around us by sharing favorites from the Great American Songbook. Expect some songs made famous by her mother and film legend, Judy Garland, as well as stories from Hollywood, Broadway, and beyond as only she can tell them.

Born to legendary entertainer Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft, Lorna Luft made her performing debut singing on "The Judy Garland Show." Since then, she has had dozens of starring and guest-starring roles on film and television, ranging from Grease 2 and Where the Boys Are '84 to the series "Murder She Wrote" and "Sean Saves the World." Lorna was co-executive producer of "Life with Judy Garland," the five-time Emmy award-winning miniseries based on her best-selling memoir, Me and My Shadows.

For the past several years, Lorna has been starring in American and British productions of Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Her other theatrical credits include her Broadway debut in Promises, Promises; Off-Broadway's Snoopy and Extremities; the national tour of They're Playing Our Song; a British tour of Pack of Lies; and Gypsy, Grease, Guys and Dolls, Mame, and The Unsinkable Molly Brown, among many others.

Lorna is also a gifted concert and cabaret artist, performing in the world's most prestigious venues, including The Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, The London Palladium, and L'Olympia in Paris. Her highly acclaimed multi-media production, Songs My Mother Taught Me- The Judy Garland Songbook, melds one of the world's most familiar songbooks with personal memories. It won two Ovation Awards, and a CD based on the show was released by First Night Records.

$75 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

CARMEN CUSACK: BARING ALL-OCTOBER 22 AT 9:45 PM & OCTOBER 24 AT 7:00 PM

Tony Award® nominee Carmen Cusack, star of Bright Star, as well as the upcoming world-premiere musical from James Lapine and Tom Kitt, Flying Over Sunset, and featured in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below in Baring All. Centered on her original music - old and new - and the stories within it that shaped her, Carmen will lay open her heart and what she has learned about herself and the world. Join Carmen as she shares her personal songbook to expose an evening of vulnerability, connection, and hope.

$75 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!-OCTOBER 23 & 29 AT 9:45 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...

The October 23 performance will feature Stephen DeRosa, John Easterlin, Ben Jones, Albert Nelthropp, Chelsea Lee Wheatley, and more!

The October 29 performance will feature Christina Bianco, Molly Bremer, Ben Jones, Emily Larger, Gabrielle Stravelli, and more!

$60 cover charge. $75-$95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN-OCTOBER 24 AT 9:45 PM

Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.

Until tonight.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been - is just that chance for all to embody those "roles come true," and for an audience to bear witness to actors living out those dreams. Join us for a night of surprise, as you see and hear your favorite performers in ways you'd never imagine them.

Hosted by Ben Cameron, conceived by Alexandra Silber, with musical direction by Ben Caplan. Produced by Jen Sandler.

Featuring Major Attaway, Annie Golden, Andrew Kober, Fergie L. Philippe, Shereen Pimentel, Nic Rouleau, and Stephanie Torns.

$60 cover charge. $75-$95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining froom staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on their safety protocols can be found here.

Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. To read or download their Safety Plan, click here.