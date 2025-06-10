PRE-THEATER: A New Song Cycle Comes to The Green Room 42 This June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Green Room 42 will present Pre-Theater: A New Song Cycle, a sharp, fast-paced evening of original musical theatre by rising composer-lyricist Paul Hardin, on Monday, June 30, 2025. Tickets start at $21 and are available now at thegreenroom42.com.

In this witty and vibrant new work, Hardin turns the spotlight on the unsung characters of every Broadway night out: the restaurant workers, servers, and staffers who power the pre-show rush. Pre-Theater blends biting humor and heartfelt storytelling in a collection of songs that capture everything from nightmare restaurant managers and self-tape flops to unexpected romance on the West Side Highway.

The cast includes Andrew Faria (Dead Man Walking at the Met Opera), Eliana Nunley (Broadway Backwards), Erin McDaniel, Drake Leach, Janae Hammond (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Michael Thomas Roach, Sophie Goron, and Sophia Ross Alvarez. Music direction is by John Coyne.

About Paul Hardin

Paul Hardin is a New York-based composer-lyricist, orchestrator, and conductor whose work has been performed at venues including 54 Below and the Kennedy Center. His solo concert One Year In: The Songs of Paul Hardin premiered at 54 Below earlier this year. His musical Spectacular earned him Highest Honors in Music at William & Mary and the Pierre Oustinoff Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Research. A member of the Dramatists Guild of America, Hardin continues to build a distinctive voice in the world of contemporary musical theatre.

