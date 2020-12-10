PIANO BAR LIVE! Presents Karen Miller & Maggie Cullen, Matt Berman and More

Featuring new performers with every show, the weekly, award-winning Piano Bar Live! streams this Tuesday, December 15th at 7:15 pm ET, "A Night At Eighty-Eights" with hosts Scott Barbarino & Rochelle Seldin with luminaries Karen Miller & Maggie Cullen, Matt Berman, Leslie Foglesong, Mark Hartman, Lina Koutrakos, Michael McAssey, Michael Orland, Bobby Peaco, Ruby Rims, Nancy Timpanaro-Hogan & Kelly Wohlford, plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

Eighty-Eights from 1988 - 1999 was the quintessential classic New York piano bar downstairs, with singing waiters and bartenders and their pals jumping in to sing everything from Rodgers and Hart to Lerner and Loewe to the Beatles and David Friedman, with a house pianist-singer. On weekends, married couples, gay partners, drag queens, regulars and tourists would jam the contemporary, casual, deco-style boite. The upstairs cabaret room booked by the legendary Erv Raible hosted Broadway and cabaret talent from around the world.

PBL! is proud to continue the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

Join them this TUESDAY, December 15th at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive