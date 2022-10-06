Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PHOTOS: Hugh Panaro's Solo Debut at 54 BELOW

Richard Jay-Alexzander directs with Joseph Thalken as music director.

Oct. 06, 2022  

Prediction: for the next few days, everyone will be talking about Hugh Panaro and his mesmerizing solo concert debut here in New York City, at 54 Below. What took so long? Who Knows. But that doesn't matter anymore because his two-day run on October 5th and 6th is totally sold out, which means he'll be back and, surely, be exporting this all over the country, to London, Canada, and Australia, where audiences love exactly what he is giving them- BROADWAY, and plenty of it, but through the singular lens of his career. The voice is astonishing and that is no exaggeration. Full, rangey, colorful, delicate, robust, dangerous, soaring and everything in between. He's also funny, charming, handsome and he has you in a spell song after song after song. The stories are his and his alone, but when you add up his experience and skill, along with the chevrons of his director, Richard Jay-Alexander and his musical director/arranger, Joseph Thalken, you surrender to expertise of the highest order. No tricks (well, maybe one) but I won't spoil it for you. I will simply say that the room was electrified.

October 6, 2022

