PHOTOS: Cheyenne Jackson Brings SIGNS OF LIFE to 54 Below

Last night, I attended Cheyenne Jackson’s second performance at 54 Below with my wife Eda and the legendary Michele Lee.

Accompanied by his Musical Director Paul Staroba, Cheyenne entered the room in what he would later refer to as his “good luck” shirt and, as everyone knows, the guy is so attractive and so appealing, that it almost doesn’t matter what he wears, because what he comes equipped with is an array of skills, utilizing his life experiences, acting abilities that come as natural as breathing and, of course a voice that, like anyone special, is god given. The actor/singer calls his show SIGNS OF LIFE, but there were much more than “signs” here and he stands before us as an open book, taking us deeply inside the man. Of course, we all know him from a myriad of Broadway shows, but Hollywood stole him from us, where I suspect he wasn’t hired for his singing voice. He is now known to television and film audiences and raises his two children on the West coast with his husband, Jason Landau. There are many recordings one can hear of Mr. Jackson, but having him in an intimate room with adoring fans makes it just a bit more palpable and one can only appreciate all the honesty he laid out, earning him well-deserved standing ovations. The guy can sing anything, making him perfect for returning again and again to the club lovingly referred to as Broadway’s Living Room and we all look forward to the canon of music he will continue to bring to 54 Below. Enjoy my photos and know that you can see him until September 29th.

Tickets to Cheyenne Jackson's Signs of Life are available on 54 Below's website.



