PHANTOMS OF THE CABARET to Make Debut at The Laurie Beechman Theatre This Month

The performance will be held on Friday, October 13th.

By: Oct. 01, 2023

PHANTOMS OF THE CABARET will make its debut this spooky season at The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Friday, October 13th at 9:30pm.

Chanteuse Artemisia LeFay will be joined by pianist Chris Johnson, violinist Khullip Jeung and bassist Curren DeVico in PHANTOMS OF THE CABARET. This musical team will conjure up rare cabaret gems dug up from the graveyards of early 20th century Europe to brand-new and historically inspired original cabaret pieces from LeFay's upcoming WASTED GIRL debut album.

PHANTOMS OF THE CABARET is sure to be an unusually delightful diversion from the trappings of the world of the living. Music by Spoliansky, Hollaender, Adlam, Bolcom, LeFay and more!




