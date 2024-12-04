Original GREASE Cast Members Unite For Benefit At Urban Stages

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Carole Demas, Ilene Kristen, James Canning and Ray DeMattis, members of the original Broadway cast of GREASE, will unite for a benefit for Urban Stages as part of the Winter Rhythms series.

Celebrating the 52nd year of Grease, Original Broadway cast members along with the original Producer, Ken Waissman, come together to celebrate the landmark musical.

The show will feature solo performances by each of the stars, performing pieces from their decades-long careers plus selections and behind the scenes stories from the show. Featuring Musical Director Ian Herman.

Carole Demas originated the role of Sandy in the show's original Broadway production. Ilene Kristen originated the role of the perky Patti Simcox, with James Canning originating the role of Doody. Ray DeMattis later joined the company as a replacement in the role of Roger.

