Olivia Berkson Comes to 54 Below

54 Below will present Olivia Berkson in “Coming to a Theater Near You”. Join us for a night of new music from 7 original musicals that span song cycles, epic stories, classic musical theater, and children’s shows. Olivia’s works have been called “timeless” and “fun to sing,” with complex harmonies and (what she likes to call) her “Wall of Sound.”

This performance will feature Amanda Berkson, Sofia Marchese, Jack Hopewell (Jesus Christ Superstar Tour), Matthew Skrovan, Tali Green, Alyssa Wray (American Idol), Jordan O’Sullivan, Elaina Ragusa, Annika Martens, Dallas Austin Jimmar, Skylar Jefferies, Felicity Mundy, Gideon McDonald, Zach Rabishaw, and Tessa Forster.

Olivia’s songs feature the work of writing partners; Hallie Malina, Rona Moriah, Sofia Marchese, Rose Farrell and Amanda Berkson.



Olivia Berkson is a New York City based songwriter and performer. She recently composed the music for the kids musical Hundred Acre Park, which was performed at Cannonball Fest in Philly and received a Fringie for best children's show.

Olivia’s work focuses on themes of the feminine experience, the feelings we can't always find the words for and our relationships with others and the world. She uses vocal arrangements as part of the orchestrations of songs and has been described as having "a wall of sound" of voices and instruments.

Her work includes: Hundred Acre Park (CannonballFest Philadelphia Fringe *Fringie Winner for Best Children’s Show) Confessions of a Song Hoarder (The Green Room 42), Waiting: A New Song Cycle (The Laurie Beechman Theatre), buried (University of the Arts 2021 Workshop), the album Introducing: Berkson and Malina produced by Berkson Productions and a soon to be announced upcoming project!

Learn more about her projects at https://www.livberkson.com/shows

