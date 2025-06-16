OH CANADA: SONGS WE AREN'T SORRY ABOOT! is Coming to 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Oh Canada: Songs We Aren't Sorry Aboot! on July 1st, 2025 at 9:30pm. Join in on Canada Day at 54 Below for a night of Maple Leaf Bonding. Each and every Canadian in NYC has a different story of how they got here, and what better way to celebrate their achievements than to honour (with a "u") legendary divas from the North at New York's coolest club!

They'll be singing everything from Celine Dion to Alanis Morissette, and even songs from the shows that brought us to Broadway. Featuring performances from Canadians on Broadway and a cast of international all-stars, you won't want to miss this night that will be sweeter than maple syrup—and we're not sorry aboot it!

The event will be produced/directed by Julian Lokash, with Harrison Roth (Floyd Collins, The Last Five Years, Shrek national tour) as the Music Director & Arranger. The cast includes Jordyn Bennett, Daniel Braaten, Julia Kim Caldwell (Gangnam Project/CBBC), Hamish Marrissen-Clark (S.I.M.P.S off-Broadway), Bryanna Cuthill, Kevin Dennis (Paradise Square), Emily Jade Goodwin, Sage Jepsen (Shrek national tour), Julian Lokash (Parade national tour), Babs Lopez, Ashley En-Fu Matthews (Rock of Ages off-Broadway, Mamma Mia! at the Hollywood Bowl), Kelsey McLennan, Adie Merrel (Rock of Ages), Vanessa Mitchell (We Will Rock You national tour, Spamalot! national tour, 42nd Street national tour), Lauren Nathens, Jaden Singh, Alicia Steinmann, Madison Torkoff, Allie Weintraub, Katherine Winter (Machinal off-Broadway), and Lauryn Withnell (Doubtfire national tour). The concert will also include original songs by Hamish Marrissen-Clark and Landon Braverman.

Comments