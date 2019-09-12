Nicole Henry, Jen Fellman And More Next Week At Feinstein's/54 Below

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

NEW MUSICAL! FIVE POINTS BY RIVERS, LYONS & PAKCHAR, SEPTEMBER 16 AT 7:00PM

Hamilton's Andy Blankenbuehler, who's choreography is currently seen in FX's "Fosse/Verdon" and the upcoming film CATS, has joined writers Harrison David Rivers, Ethan D. Pakchar, and Douglas Lyons, as director-choreographer of the explosive new musical: Five Points.

Inspired by the confluence of African-American and Irish cultures in New York City during the Civil War, Five Points tells the story of two men - Willie Lane, a young African-American performer at the famed Almack's Dance Hall, and John Diamond, an Irish immigrant and former jig champion, who risk everything for their families in pursuit of the American Dream.

Five Points had an award-winning sold-out world premiere at Theater Latte Da in Spring 2018. Rivers (book), is the winner of the 2018 Relentless Award for his play The Bandaged Place, which will bow at New York Stage and Film this summer. Douglas Lyons (lyrics/music) and Ethan D. Pakchar (music) will present their new musical Beau this summer at the Adirondack Theatre Festival after a residency with Roundabout Theatre Company & Bucks County Playhouse.

Blankenbuehler received the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors for his work on Hamilton, for which he also won a Tony Award and an Olivier. He also has Tonys for Bandstand and In The Heights. Further Broadway credits include Bring It On, 9 To 5, The People In The Picture, The Apple Tree, and Annie. He was Tony-nominated for Bring It On and 9 To 5.

$50-$60 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

A NIGHT AT THE CINEMA: YOUR FAVORITE SONGS FROM MOVIES FEAT. Sara Sheperd, Charlie Franklin & MORE, SEPTEMBER 16 AT 9:30PM

Lauren M. Wagner and friends are excited to bring the movies to life with A Night At The Cinema, an evening filled with music to fundraise for gun safety, to the legendary Feinstein's/54 Below. Conceived, directed, and produced by Lauren M. Wagner, A Night At The Cinema is a night to relive your favorite movies through song and scene, brought to you by incredible Broadway, National Tour, Off-Broadway, and regional talent, and accompanied by the incomparable Dan Pardo, while a portion of the proceeds will be donated to EveryTown.

A Night at the Cinema is an exciting evening of fundraising and community, with music you'll be excited to hear and a movement you'll be eager to support. Please join us in supporting this incredible cause, and help to bring an end to gun violence in our country.

Featuring: Sara Sheperd (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Cry Baby), Charlie Franklin (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, The Book of Mormon), Housso Semon (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots, Sweeney Todd), Cory Jeacoma (Jersey Boys), Brianne Kennedy (Annie), Beth DeMichele (Musicals Tonight!), Brian Krinsky (Treasure Island), Lauren Moore (Havana), Maggie Wilson, Jordan Bunshaft, Katie Sexton (The Play That Goes Wrong), Carver Duncan and Lauren M Wagner.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Haley Swindal IN SING HAPPY: THE SONGS OF Liza Minelli, SEPTEMBER 17 AT 7:00PM

Back by popular demand after an oversold debut, come and see Haley Swindal (Chicago, Jekyll & Hyde) as she puts her brassy stamp on the greatest songs ever sung by her idol Liza Minnelli. Songs include "Maybe This Time," "Teach Me Tonight," "Cabaret," "Losing My Mind," "Stepping Out," and more. This Broadway starlet will astonish and devastate in an evening (featuring a quintet of the city's finest musicians and a duo of dancing men from Broadway) that will go down in showbiz history as a "you had to be there" event.

Written and Directed by Will Nunziata.

$55-$65 cover charge. $80 VIP seating. $105 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

TUESDAYS AT 54... WITH Robbie Rozelle, SEPTEMBER 17 AT 9:30PM:

Feinstein's/54 Below announces the new series Tuesdays at 54... with Robbie Rozelle! Equal parts late-night talk show, variety show, game show, and open mic, Tuesdays at 54 is hosted by BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winner Robbie Rozelle, a "fabulous entertainer" (Cabaret Scenes) whose solo shows have been hailed as "brilliant" by BroadwayRadio. Theatre Pizzazz raves "there's no doubt you'll laugh, cry, and ultimately love every minute of it!" But this isn't just about Robbie... the show will feature guests from the worlds of theatre, cabaret, comedy and more as a madcap evening of song, stories, and games ensue, with delicious signature cocktails! Expect big stars, an open mic where you might discover the next big star, and lots of surprises!

Luke Williams will join Robbie as the resident accompanist for the shows!

Tuesday, September 17: Nikka Graff Lanzarone (Women on the Verge..., Sweet Charity), Jason Danieley (The Full Monty, Curtains, Next to Normal), Kyle Dean Massey (Pippin, Next to Normal, Wicked), and Joey B. New

$15 cover charge. $30-$40 premium seating. 2 Item food & beverage minimum.

Jason Danieley, SEPTEMBER 18-21 AT 7:00PM

Beloved Broadway and concert performer, Jason Danieley, always sings from the heart. In this evening he shares stories and songs from that deep well, creating an evening of loving and remembering, filtered through jazz standards, and backed by a jazz quartet. The night will feature songs like, "I Believe in You," "My Romance, "Time After Time," "Young and Foolish," and many more. This is sure to be a show you won't want to miss.

In a career spanning two decades, Jason Danieley made his Broadway debut as the titular role in the Harold Prince revival of Candide in 1997, in which he was the recipient of the Theatre World Award and nominated for a Drama Desk Award. Danieley has since appeared in Broadway productions of The Full Monty, Curtains, Next to Normal, Chicago, The Visit, and was most recently in Pretty Woman at the Nederlander Theater. He has recorded numerous albums, including his solo album Jason Danieley & The Frontier Heroes, and regularly performs his solo concerts around the country.

Music Director: Joseph Thalken

Bass: Pete Donovan

Drum: Rich Rosenzweig

$65-$75 cover charge. $95 VIP seating. $125-$130 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Nicole Henry SINGS Whitney Houston, SEPTEMBER 18 AT 9:30PM

Whitney Houston was one of the greatest and most beloved singers of our time whose musical contributions will remain in the American music lexicon for generations to come. Not many singers can do justice to her recordings, however the dynamic and passionate Soul Train award-winning vocalist and actress Nicole Henry will remind you of the Greatest Love of All when she takes the stage. Ms. Henry will share her personal journeys through Whitney's most beloved hits including: "I Have Nothing," "Didn't We Almost Have It All," "I'm Your Baby Tonight," "I Will Always Love You," and other timeless classics.

Written and directed by acclaimed theatre and concert director Will Nunziata (Platinum recording artist Jackie Evancho and Tony Award-winner Lillias White), this captivating show will celebrate Whitney's messages of courage, truth, and love - all qualities Whitney shared in her music and life, and themes Ms. Henry also clings to in her life's quest.

Nicole Henry has earned three TOP 10 U.S. Billboard & HMV Japan jazz albums, she's won NYC's coveted BISTRO Award in 2010, and she's headlined in 20 countries in cities including Paris, Madrid, Tokyo, Shanghai, Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco, and Miami Beach. Don't miss this highly anticipated Whitney salute honoring this once-in-a-generation talent, with this world-class vocalist.

$35-$55 cover charge. $75-$85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

John Minnock, SEPTEMBER 20 AT 9:30PM

After a highly successful debut at Feinstein's/54 Below earlier this year, John Minnock returns to this storied venue. Returning with him is special guest NEA Jazz Master and Grammy-nominee saxophonist Dave Liebman. Mr. Minnock performs material from his recently released and celebrated album Right Around the Corner, remaining faithful to and drawing from his background as a gay man and the LGBT community. Come join us as this unique pairing brings a new genre to the New York music scene - a successful cabaret performer and a jazz icon!

$25-$35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JEN FELLMAN, SEPTEMBER 21 AT 9:30PM

Jen Fellman makes her Feinstein's/54 Below Debut to celebrate the release of her debut solo album Forbidden Drive (released by Broadway Records). Featuring songs from the worlds of jazz, standards, Broadway, and French chanson, Jen says, "I sing to share my story and explore love and identity. The songs on this album draw from a diverse repertoire of love songs that tell stories we all share - regardless of whom we love."

Poignant and beautiful, Forbidden Drive maps the journey of a romantic relationship from beginning to end, and the path from heartache to hope. The album musically embodies Jen's journey as an artist and as a gay woman while exploring her life between NYC & Paris. Winner for Best One-Woman Musical (Frenchy - A Parisian Affair, United Solo/Theatre Row), Jen has performed to sold-out audiences in the US and France. She now takes you deeper into her personal and musical journey with the songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Michel Legrand, Hoagy Carmichael and more!

Produced by Grammy Nominee and 8-Time Emmy Winner Michael Croiter, with original arrangements and orchestrations by Music Director, Arranger, & Orchestrator Bob Goldstone, Forbidden Drive invites you into Jen's world, and onto a journey of your own. With full band and special guests from Broadway and beyond, you don't want to miss this magical show!

$25-$45 cover charge. $65-$75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS SHAWN MENDES, FEAT. Dan DeLuca, Anthony Sagaria, AND MORE!, SEPTEMBER 21 AT 11:30PM

SHAWN MENDES WILL NOT BE APPEARING IN THIS CONCERT.

From "Treat You Better" to "Señorita" to "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," the music of Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes has struck a chord with fans since his early days recording covers on Vine. Now, the music of one of Time's Most Influential People comes to Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only! Join some of Broadway's best as we celebrate one of the music industry's fastest-rising stars: Shawn Mendes.

This concert is produced by Linnae Medeiros.

Featuring: Kathryn Allison (Wicked, Aladdin), Amber Ardolino (Moulin Rouge, Head Over Heels), Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Lindsey Brett Carothers (The Flamingo Kid), Robby Clater (Pretty Woman), Colby Dezelick (Anastasia), Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Kaitlyn Frank (My Fair Lady, Newsies), Cailen Fu (Mean Girls), Devon Hadsell (Mean Girls), Nicholas Podany (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Anthony Sagaria (Wicked), Jake Swain (Mean Girls), Olivia Valli (Jersey Boys, Wicked) and DeLaney Westfall (Beautiful, Kinky Boots).

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

Marin Mazzie'S SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR HOSTED BY Jason Danieley - A CONCERT TO BENEFIT THE CANCER SUPPORT COMMUNITY, SEPTEMBER 22 AT 6:00PM

Jason Danieley hosts an evening of uplifting performances by some of Broadway's brightest stars as they pay tribute to Marin Mazzie's achievements and advocacy. Proceeds will benefit the Cancer Support Community (CSC). CSC is a global nonprofit that provides $50 million in free support and navigation services for patients and their loved ones each year.

One September 13, 2018, the Broadway legend passed away from ovarian cancer. A powerhouse performer and fierce patient advocate, Marin served as a CSC Champion. "Marin was deeply committed to using her platform to shed light on the multitude of challenges facing people living with cancer diagnosis," Jason said. "Marin and I became CSC Champions because we strongly believed in its mission to help all people impacted by cancer by providing free services to cancer patients and their loved ones. Like Marin, this benefit will uplift, inspire, and empower."

In addition to Jason, the following performers* will also be a part of the tribute to Marin: Liz Callaway, Victor Garber, Howard McGillin, Debra Monk, David Hyde Pierce and Karen Ziemba.

Those unable to attend the benefit concert can honor Marin's legacy by making a donation to CSC. As a special thank you, a gift of $25 or more will receive a limited-edition sunflower power wristband in memory of the actress's love of sunflowers which were an inspiration to her during her treatment.

To learn more about CSC, please visit www.cancersupportcommunity.org

All tickets include a three-course prix fixe, wine, beer, and soda.

*Please note that all performances are subject to change at any time.

THIS IS A SPECIAL EVENT. By purchasing tickets for this Special Event you agree to share your contact information with the hosts of this event.

THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID: THE WOMEN OF THE OFFICE MUSICAL SING COMEDY SONGS WRITTEN FOR MEN, SEPTEMBER 22 AT 9:30PM

Join the cast of the hit off-Broadway show, The Office! A Musical Parody, as they celebrate their one-year anniversary in an evening of gender-bent comedy! The mostly female cast of the popular parody has been disproving the idea that "women aren't funny" for over 300 performances at the Jerry Orbach Theater, taking on the iconic Office roles of Michael Scott, Oscar, Kevin, Ryan the Temp, and more. Join Sarah Mackenzie Baron, Emma Brock, Taylor Coriell, Ani Djirdjirian, Sara Kase, Katie Johantgen, Kat Moser, Yamuna Meleth, Rita Posillico, Madeline Glenn Thomas, and a few surprise guests as they bring you Comedy Tonight (see what they did there?), from the likes of Spamalot, Book of Mormon, The Producers, Hamilton, and many more, because like, did we mention that most of the great comedy songs are written for men?! Check out why the reviews are saying that this gang really "wow[s] the crowd" with a "stupendously good time" (The Pop Break, and Theater Pizzazz), and say farewell to those old notions of comedic equality- these ladies are here to prove you wrong. We are sure you'll leave this night at Feinstein's/54 Below completely satisfied and smiling...... THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID.

Music Director: Teagan Miller

The Office Musical Parody has been breaking box office records Off-Broadway at the Jerry Orbach Theater since September 2018. With shoutouts from original "Office" cast members, and over 30K followers on Instagram (@theofficemusical), the show and its cast members have garnered a large and supportive fan base. theofficemusicalparody.com

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

