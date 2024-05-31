Nicolas King to Present TIME CHANGES at The Green Room 42 in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



​THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the return of Nicolas King, the celebrated pop and jazz vocalist, in his new show “Time Changes” on Monday, June 17 at 7:00 PM. For his only Big Apple performance this summer, King's evening will feature songs that celebrate change – good, bad and otherwise – from the musical styles of jazz, Broadway and pop. Joined by the inimitable Billy Stritch on piano, King promise a show that'll leave you feeling inspired and ready to kick off your summer.

Nicolas King has been performing since age four. He was seen first on Broadway in Beauty and the Beast, then in A Thousand Clowns opposite Tom Selleck, and Hollywood Arms, directed by Hal Prince, all before age 12. Other credits include eight consecutive annual performances on “The Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon,” Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, “The View,” NBC's “Today” show, “Liza & David,” “Sally Jesse Raphael” and twice on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” Other career highlights include originating the role of “Oscar” on Discovery Kids' “Kenny the Shark,” as well as over two dozen national Television commercials. His “Oscar Mayer Lunchables” commercial went international, and won the Golden Marble Award in 1998. Nicolas went on the road with his mentor Liza Minnelli to perform as her opening act from 2002-2012. The Mabel Mercer Foundation awarded Nicolas their “Julie Wilson Award” at the 2010 Cabaret Convention at Lincoln Center. He's the recipient of the 1995 Talent America Award, 2012 Bistro Award for Outstanding Performer of the Year, 2015 AMG Heritage Award for Artist of the Year, the winner of the 2019 Legends Award, as well as receiving a Grammy consideration for his album, On Another Note with jazz great Mike Renzi.

His latest album is Act One: Celebrating 25 Years of Recordings, released through Club44 Records, which looks back with a lively history of King's already multi-decade career. While focusing on his suave vocals, and showcasing both eternal standards and newer songs, the album boasts guest appearances from stage and screen luminaries Liza Minnelli, Tom Selleck, Jane Monheit, and Norm Lewis.

Will Friedwald – noted author and Wall Street Journal scribe – perhaps said it best: King “is a compact dynamo, a whirlwind of a performer who balances incredible excitement and high energy with restraint and nuance. He gets the crowd in his pocket within the first 30 seconds of walking out on stage and keeps them there for the rest of the night.”

Nicolas King will perform “Time Changes” on Monday, June 17 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

