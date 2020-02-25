Nicky Sunshine Brings Solo Show CONFESSIONS OF A MASSAGE PARLOR MADAM to WOW Cafe Theater

She's Doing It Again; telling her true life story only the way she can!! Everyone has their story to tell, their journey to share and their narratives on what has shaped them into the person they are today. On Saturday February 29th, Nicky Sunshine gives her comedic Confessions of being a Massage Parlor Madam.

With her last ten shows completely sold out, Nicky gives you a chance to get a live taste of what it is like to be a Massage Parlor Madam living in the Big Apple. Q&A to follow show moderated by special guests.

Get your ticket today before this sells out! 6pm show is followed by an 8pm Old School Rent Party. Party admission complimentary to those who come to the 6pm show! More at facebook and NickySunshine.com

Confessions of a Massage Parlor Madam

Saturday, February 29, 2020

Shows at 3pm and 6pm

(6pm show is followed by an 8pm Old School Rent Party - party admission complimentary to those who come to the 6pm show!)

$20 Adv / $25 @ Door

Tickets...WWW.NickySunshine.com





