Nick Cearley, Kevin Smith Kirkwood and More Join THE GORGEOUS NOTHINGS: IN CONCERT at Joe's Pub

The full cast has been announced for Life Jacket Theatre Company's The Gorgeous Nothings: In Concert to be held at Joe's Pub on February 17th at 9:30 PM.

Nick Cearley (The Skivvies), Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots), and Stephen DeRosa (Boardwalk Empire) will join emcee Beth Kirkpatrick (LES MISERABLES) for an evening revue of long-lost, queer-themed songs from the 1920s and 1930s.

According to director, Travis Russ, "This one-night-only concert of songs showcases the vibrancy of NYC's hidden LBGTQ+ community in the 1920s-1930s. With infinite heart, surprising joy, and breathtaking pride, these songs reflect the diverse flourishing queer communities that pulsed beneath the surface of NYC between the two world wars."

The evening will also include special performances by Devin Ilaw (Miss Saigon), James Jackson, Jr. (A Strange Loop), Aaron Kaburick (Hello, Dolly!), Seth Sikes (Seth Sikes Sings...), Mac Dassatti, Kyle Price, and Benjamin Walker.

Direction is by Travis Russ, music direction by Joe Kinosian, and dramaturgy by Amy Marie Seidel. George Chauncey, author of Gay New York: Gender, Urban Culture, and the Making of the Gay Male World 1890-1940, will receive the 2020 Life Jacket Achievement Award during the event.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





