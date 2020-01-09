Next Week At Feinstein's/54 Below: 54 Celebrates Mel Brooks, 54 Sings Dolly Parton, And More!

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

Mel Brooks WILL NOT BE APPEARING AT THIS CONCERT

Got High Anxiety over the winter? Well, Springtime with Mel Brooks is coming! Why not join us for a roll in the hay and a preview of History of the World Part II. Giddy up on your Blazing Saddles and join us for a night of hilarity! Seriously, bring 11 friends and we'll have Twelve Chairs waiting for you. Remember this is a live cabaret and not a Silent Movie - so, screw To Be Or Not To Be, the question is will you be there?

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below as we celebrate the incomparable Mensch of Comedy! Expect to hear hits like, "Springtime for Hitler," "High Anxiety," "Men In Tights," "Roll In The Hay," and more!

Featuring: Nick Cearley (Pageant, The Skivvies), Harrison Chad (Caroline, or Change), Max Crumm (Disaster!, Grease), Veanne Cox (An American in Paris, Caroline, Or Change), Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Nikka Graff Lanzarone (Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown, Sweet Charity), Nathan Lee Graham (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Zoolander), Timothy Hughes (Hadestown, Frozen), Richard Kind (TV's "Spin City," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," The Producers), Michael Kushner (Moo With Me, The Dressing Room Project), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea), Lauren Molina (Desperate Measures, The Skivvies), Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar (The Producers, Something Rotten!), Tony Award nominee Lee Roy Reams (The Producers, 42nd Street), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King), Don Darryl Rivera (Aladdin), Angie Schworer (The Producers, The Prom), Eric Ulloa (On Your Feet!), and Olivier Award winner Leigh Zimmerman (The Producers, A Chorus Line).

Also Featuring: Remy Germinario (Buyer and Cellar), Mia Gerachis (Elf), Danté Jeanfelix (Balls), Lindsay Lavin (Truffles, Titanique), Rhetta Mykeal (GATSBY: A New Musical) and Ben Schrager (Indecent).

Hosted by Richard Kind

Musical Direction by Ben Caplan

Produced by Jen Sandler and Michael Kushner

$35 - $55 cover charge. $75 - $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Beth Leavel: IT'S NOT ABOUT ME, JANUARY 14 - 20 AT 7:00PM

FRIDAY, JANUARY 17 PERFORMANCE ADDED BY POPULAR DEMAND!

Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone) is bringing her brand new show to Feinstein's/54 Below for six nights of fun! It's Not About Me is a celebration of her long and storied career as one of Broadway's biggest, belting-est divas. Join us for a night of story and song, taking you through her favorite roles she's played, the ones that got away, and the ones she's still chasing after. Filled with laughs, special guests, and surprises, this is one show you don't want to miss.

$65 - $95 cover charge. $90 - $110 VIP seating. $125 - $150 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

TUESDAYS AT 54... WITH Robbie Rozelle!, JANUARY 14 AT 9:30PM

Equal parts late-night talk show, variety show, game show, and open mic, Tuesdays at 54 is hosted by BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winner Robbie Rozelle, a "fabulous entertainer" (Cabaret Scenes) whose solo shows have been hailed as "brilliant" by BroadwayRadio. Theatre Pizzazz raves "there's no doubt you'll laugh, cry, and ultimately love every minute of it!" But this isn't just about Robbie... the show will feature guests from the worlds of theatre, cabaret, comedy and more as a madcap evening of song, stories, and games ensue, with delicious signature cocktails! Expect big stars, an open mic where you might discover the next big star, and lots of surprises!

Luke Williams will join Robbie as the resident accompanist for the shows!

Past shows have featured Matt Doyle, Ethan Slater, Justin Guarini, Billy Recce, Caitlin Kinnunen, Bonnie Milligan, Kyle Taylor Parker, Natalie Walker, Micaela Diamond, Nathan Saltone, Jonathan Reid Gealt, Shoshana Bean, Alexander Sage Oyen, Dan DeLuca, Julia Murney, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Jason Danieley, Kyle Dean Massey, Joel B. New, Donna Lynne Champlin, Hailey Kilgore, Samantha Massell, F. Michael Haynie, John Miller, Alexandra Silber, Max Crumm, Conor Ryan, Elena Shaddow, Christian Dante White, Heath Saunders, Nicholas Barasch, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Mason Alexander Park, Janet Krupin, Marissa Rosen, Mauricio Martínez, Michael Longoria, Kevin David Thomas, Nathan Salstone, Jason Forbach, Marty Thomas, Jordan Matthew Brown, Donna Vivino, and many more.

Featuring special guests: Amy Jo Jackson (Kinky Boots), Melissa Errico (Tony nominee for Amour), Ben K. Moss (The Hello Girls)

$20 cover charge. $40 premium seating. 2 item food & beverage minimum from our special 9:30pm menu.

FROM GERSHWIN TO GAGA: AN EVENING WITH Chris Mann AND THE Tony Bennett SONGBOOK, JANUARY 15 AT 9:30PM

From "leaving his heart in San Francisco" to crooning with Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett's iconic music has graced our hearts, and the charts, since the 1950's...and he's still going!

Join Chris Mann (as seen on NBC's "The Voice" and as The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera) for an evening celebrating the long and diverse career a living legend: Tony Bennett. With songs spanning the Great American and Broadway Songbook to today's Pop Charts and MTV Unplugged, Tony Bennett's music reaches every generation and proves that, truly, anything goes.

$25 - $35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! THE SONGS OF ANDREW R. BUTLER, FEAT. Brittain Ashford, Kuhoo Verma, AND MORE!, JANUARY 16 AT 9:30PM

Andrew R. Butler, creator/star of the Lortel Award-winning Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future, Jonathan Larson Grant recipient, and four-time Drama Desk nominee makes his Feinstein's/54 Below debut in an evening of tunes from his unconventional songbook.

Expect a rollicking night of barn-burners and bluegrass ballads from Butler's Floridian gator shows, Southern Gothics, and bunny murder mysteries- manifested with the help of his swamp-rock band and special guests from Broadway and beyond. Andrew's shows are as funny as they are touching- using absurdity and humor (and fully sentient humanoid robots) to fill us up with the heart of the human experience.

Featuring: Brittain Ashford (Great Comet of 1812), Rick Burkhardt (Rags Parkland...), Tony Jarvis (Rags Parkland...), Stacey Sargeant (Rags Parkland...), Debbie Tjong (Rags Parkland..., The Wrong Man) and Kuhoo Verma (Octet).

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at Feinstein's/54 Below showcasing exciting work by today's hottest emerging voices, curated by Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel.

Check out the New Writers at 54! series, also featuring:

1/9 - Rona Siddiqui

1/22 - Mark Sonnenblick

1/23 - The Music of Billy Recce

1/29 - Helen Park in Concert

$25 - $35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra, JANUARY 17 AT 9:30PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who brought four different sold out Sinatra shows to Feinstein's/54 Below during the Chairman of the Board's centennial year. Now that we're in Sinatra's second century, his greatness is a given, and today's most talented performers are looking forward to performing in his honor. You'll want to be at Feinstein's/54 Below to witness it!

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 16 years, created more than 200 major concerts all over the world, plus scores of nightclub shows that have played major concert halls, boites, and performing arts centers.

Featuring Martin Vidnovic (Tony Nominee; Brigadoon, Oklahoma!, Guys & Dolls), Ben Jones (Theater, Opera, Symphony Concert Artist), Gabrielle Stravelli (Multi-Award Winning Vocalist), Bill Daugherty (World-famous team of Daugherty & Field), Jeffrey Kringer (West Side Story, Catch Me if You Can), Paul Kropfl (When the Lights Went Out, Frank Sinatra: The Second Century)

$35 - $55 cover charge. $75 - $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LOVE OVERFLOWING: SONGS OF HOME AND HEART BENEFITTING THE NYC GAY MEN'S CHORUS, JANUARY 18 AT 9:30PM

For this special performance, join members of the New York City Gay Men's Chorus as they explore songs that are uniquely tied to their identities and helped form them into the performers they are today. Hosted by Mama Mela, the benefit cabaret will donate a portion of the proceeds to the NYCGMC, to support the mission of achieving acceptance and equality through song, while celebrating the diversity of its community.

The show will feature appearances by HRM Temple Grandé, Syzygy, Lacuna Kherington, Christopher J. Anderson, Fabian Andujar, Stefan Bailey, Stephen Chazaro, Daniel Jeoung, and James Edward Temple.

Musical direction by Jeremiah Oliver.

$30 - $40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Dolly Parton WILL NOT BE APPEARING AT THIS CONCERT

"Jolene," "9 to 5," "I Will Always Love You," "Coat of Many Colors," "Here You Come Again," "Why'd You Come In Here Lookin' Like That" - the music of nine-time Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter and recipient of the 2011 Lifetime Achievement Grammy, Dolly Parton, comes to Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only! Join over a dozen Broadway performers and rising stars as we celebrate the birthday and five decade long career of country icon: Dolly Parton... on her birthday!

Featuring: Audrey Cardwell (Falsettos, Bright Star), Diana DeGarmo (9 to 5, "American Idol"), Sara Jean Ford (Cats, Phantom of the Opera), Jessica Hendy (Cats), Emily Koch (Wicked), Russell McCook (Bad People), Marissa Rosen (Kristin Chenoweth: For The Girls), Pearl Sun (Come From Away), Jacob Keith Watson (Carousel, Violet) and Teal Wicks (The Cher Show, Wicked).

Also Featuring: Gregory Driscoll (54 Sings Beyoncé), Jenna Najjar (54 Sings Ed SHeeran), Ian Shain (Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol), Sarah Warrick (Kristin Chenoweth: My Love Letter to Broadway) and more to be announced!

Casting is subject to change.

Music Directed by Eli Zoller

Produced by Benjamin Nissen

Associate Produced by Lauren Echausse

$35 - $50 cover charge. $75 - $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$125. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





