New Music Venue The Central Park Café Opens Across The Street From Carnegie Hall

The Central Park Café is bringing the finest in New York cabaret to their restaurant across the street from Carnegie Hall. les chanteuses de cabaret featuring Meg Flather, Karen Mack, Rosemary Loar and Tracy Stark will be presented in an inaugural event produced by Marcello Rollando & Jay Michaels.

The event will take place on Saturday Night, March 9 at 7:00 p.m.

Sidney Myer, a legendary figure in Cabaret, told the NewYork Times recently, "Cabaret has always offered performers an opportunity tobe themselves... In cabaret, it's all your vision, your dream. Barbra Streisandwas a cabaret star before she was a star in movies or theater."

With that in mind, the Central Park Café has brought together legendary names from the New York cabaret scene and Broadway to launchits new venue. Each a visionary performer with a story, a vision, a dream.

began her career at the original Duplex. Today, she is a multi-award-winning celebrity in the art form. Her vast array of accolades includes MAC & Bistro Awards, BroadwayWorld Awards, and the United Solo Award for Best Storytelling Show. Meg has released eight CDs of her original music. She has written and recorded songs for independent films, Off-Broadway, and on behalf of HIV/AIDS, 9/11, Alzheimer's, Autism, suicide awareness, political activism, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

is a multi-award winning singer/songwriter based in NYC, with creative roots planted in jazz, folk, pop, and swing. A 2024 Bistro Award winner for Variety in Cabaret Performance, her varied musical influences are apparent in her style, which meshes a warm jazz/folk sensibility with an affinity for richly textured vocal harmony, wordplay and improvisation. She made her Carnegie Hall debut in 2019, and her Jazz at Lincoln Center debut in 2022 as part of the renowned Mabel Mercer Foundation Cabaret Convention with the female vocal group THOSE GIRLS. She can be seen the 2nd Tuesday of each month at Pangea NYC with jazz pianist/vocalist Elliot Roth for their jazz/swing/ whatnot reidency, now in its 3rd year. Her new solo album drops late spring 2024.

Rosemary Loar's theatrical expertise was honed on Broadway and national tours. She was in the original casts of Sunset Boulevard, (starring Glenn Close); Chess; the iconic revival of You Can't Take It With You with Jason Robards; Cats (critically acclaimed as Grizabella); Once Upon A Mattress with Sarah Jessica Parker; Encores at Radio City; and 42nd Street and for eight consecutive years, she played The Phantom's Christine in the Andrew Lloyd Webber Tribute internationally. Ms. Loar played Grandma Who in The Grinch Who Stole Christmas at the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles and twice at Madison Square Garden Theater. She received the Hanson Award for continued excellence in Cabaret.

Pianist/Arranger/Conductor/SingerSongwriter, Tracy Stark is a15X MAC Award winner, as Music Director, Piano Bar Entertainer, and Song of the Year. She is also a Bistro Award winner for Musical Direction, the winner of the Dottie Burman Songwriter of the Year Award, and winner of the BroadwayWorld Award for Musical Direction. Tracy has worked with Lesley Gore, Sarah Dash (LaBelle), Phoebe Snow, Karen Black, Randy Jones (Village People), Jimmy Osmond, Tovah Feldshuh, Eric Millegan, Tonya Pinkins, Ann Crumb, Marni Nixon, Barb Jungr, Brenda Braxton,and hundreds of other rock, jazz, and Broadway vocalists. She has conducted, played, and sung at all the finest venues all over the world, including Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center. She has played/ conducted on numerous television shows, including The Today Show.

Marcello Rollando

has a forty-year career at impressive venues, including NBC/ABC, Lincoln Center, The Juilliard School, The John F.Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington's Shakespeare Theatre Company, the Broward County Center for the Arts, the annual awards ceremony of the Palm Beach County Film and Television Commission and Spoleto Festival USA. He is also host of the popular podcast, The Reasonable Voice and his own musical, A Little Place Called Earth, currently in workshop in NYC. He recently served as director of the New York prmiere of First Ladies and the Big White Lie.

a New York promotional executive, presented events at Madison Square Garden, Lincoln Center, Atlantic City and on PBS; the Drama Desk Award-winning American Theater Exchange series of The Joyce Theater; and Broadway's Guys & Dolls, Damn Yankees, The Vagina Monologues, Beginnings, and Audra McDonald at Town Hall; he was national tour manager for Cats, Edwin Drood, Les Miserables and senior marketing executive/lead speechwriter for international events featuring the Weissler, Nederlander, and Shubert organizations, James Earl Jones, Vera Wang, Larry Silverstein, Jon Stewart, and Hillary Clinton among others. Currently, he is the on-air film/TV commentator for ACW-TV's Jay Watch.