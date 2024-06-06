NYC Tour Guide Morgan Kirner Brings One Night Only Musical Event to Chelsea Table + Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Morgan Kirner (Merrily We Roll Along, Hello Dolly) is bringing a ONE-NIGHT-ONLY event to Chelsea Table + Stage. Morgan, who is also a licensed NYC tour guide for Broadway Up Close, is currently making her Broadway debut in the very theater she gives tours in! In this musical extravaganza, Morgan and her guests will tell the story of "how Broadway came to be" using popular songs from the Broadway cannon.

The setlist includes (but is not limited to!) "Something's Coming", "Move On", "Can't Help Lovin' That Man Of Mine" and many more. Join Morgan as she walks you through 150+ years of Broadway history, and the unique story of how her day-job turned into her dream job.

The show is Music Directed and Arranged by Matthew Lowy. Chorepgraphy is by Jeffery Koch.

Guests include Natalie Wachen, Pablo Torres, Maggie Bera, Aaron Michael Ray and Cailin Doran.

Comments