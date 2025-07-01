NYC Concert Premiere of New Bill Finn Song Cycle is Coming to 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will present the New York premiere of Once Every Hundred Years by two-time Tony Award winner William Finn (Falsettos, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, A New Brain) with music by Danny Ursetti (Regretting Almost Everything) on November 16 & 17 at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/BillFinn.

Like all things Finn, this new song cycle about life, love, aging, and art set against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic is furious and funny, outrageous and intimate, always surprising, and surprisingly moving. Join us for this unique opportunity to be among the first to hear this final work by the beloved and truly singular William Finn.

Directed by Joe Calarco with music direction by Benji Goldsmith and orchestrations by Michael Starobin.

