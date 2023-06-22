Morgan Dudley, Cara Rose DiPietro, Alyssa Wray & More to Star in 54 SINGS DEMI LOVATO

54 BELOW will present Morgan Dudley, Cara Rose DiPietro, Alyssa Wray, and more in 54 Sings Demi Lovato on July 27 at 7:00 pm. From Disney Channel star to rock icon, Demi Lovato’s music has “Fixed Our Hearts.” At 54 Sings Demi Lovato, you’ll hear all of your favorite Demi hits, from Camp Rock to her newer album, Dancing With the Devil. Produced and directed by Kali Clougherty, with assistant production by Madison Chaitoff, this show is “Cool for the Summer” – you won’t want to miss it! Music direction by James Stryska.

This concert features an incredible cast of 23 artists, many of who are returning to the 54 Below stage. The ensemble includes Sara Al-Bazali, Elana Cantor, Jen Chia (54 Sings Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Kali Clougherty (54 Sings Classic Rock), Kate Coffey (54 Sings Carrie Underwood), Tessa Lynn Coleman, Ashley DiLorenzo, Cara Rose DiPietro (TikTok Influencer), Morgan Dudley (Jagged Little Pill), Aaliyana Garcia, Carissa Gaugran (Pretty Woman national tour), Kayla Jordan Jacobs (54 Sings Songs for Change), Graceann Kontak (Fiddler on the Roof national tour), Weston LeCrone (54 Sings Lady Gaga), Tori Jade Lopez, Rachel Marie (54 Sings Carrie Underwood), Jacqueline Mate, Dariana Mullen (Muriel’s Wedding), Julianne Roberts (54 Presents Teen Angst on Broadway), Molly Russo (TikTok Influencer), Skyler Sajewski, Jenna San Antonio (54 Sings Carrie Underwood), and Alyssa Wray (“American Idol”).

They are accompanied by James Stryska on piano, Hera Andre-Bergman on guitar, Maryn Czaj on bass, and Zachary Prall on drums.

Kali Clougherty returns to 54 Below as producer after having three sold-out performances of 54 Sings Lady Gaga and 54 Presents Teen Angst on Broadway. She is joined by Madison Chaitoff as Assistant Producer and James Stryska as Music Director. James is a renowned Music Director, pianist, composer, and lyricist currently working on The Pyramid: A Dance Mom’s Parody Musical.

54 Sings Demi Lovato plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 27th at 7:00 pm. There is a $30-$40 cover charge ($34.50-$45.50 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of the performance after 4:00 pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.