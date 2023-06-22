Morgan Dudley, Cara Rose DiPietro, Alyssa Wray & More to Star in 54 SINGS DEMI LOVATO

This concert features an incredible cast of 23 artists, many of who are returning to the 54 Below stage.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Review: MIRA SORVINO Shines A Light Throughout Café Carlyle Photo 1 Mira Sorvino Shows Old Hollywood Luster In New Show
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 2 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Review: JOE ICONIS & FAMILY at 54/Below An Evening For Everyone Photo 3 Joe Iconis & Family A Most Happy Reunion
Photos: HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD! Debuts At Birdland Theater Photo 4 Huzzah for HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD!

54 Below
Click Here for More on 54 Below
Morgan Dudley, Cara Rose DiPietro, Alyssa Wray & More to Star in 54 SINGS DEMI LOVATO

54 BELOW will present Morgan Dudley, Cara Rose DiPietro, Alyssa Wray, and more in 54 Sings Demi Lovato on July 27 at 7:00 pm. From Disney Channel star to rock icon, Demi Lovato’s music has “Fixed Our Hearts.” At 54 Sings Demi Lovato, you’ll hear all of your favorite Demi hits, from Camp Rock to her newer album, Dancing With the Devil. Produced and directed by Kali Clougherty, with assistant production by Madison Chaitoff, this show is “Cool for the Summer” – you won’t want to miss it! Music direction by James Stryska.

This concert features an incredible cast of 23 artists, many of who are returning to the 54 Below stage. The ensemble includes Sara Al-Bazali, Elana Cantor, Jen Chia (54 Sings Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Kali Clougherty (54 Sings Classic Rock), Kate Coffey (54 Sings Carrie Underwood), Tessa Lynn Coleman, Ashley DiLorenzo, Cara Rose DiPietro (TikTok Influencer), Morgan Dudley (Jagged Little Pill), Aaliyana Garcia, Carissa Gaugran (Pretty Woman national tour), Kayla Jordan Jacobs (54 Sings Songs for Change), Graceann Kontak (Fiddler on the Roof national tour), Weston LeCrone (54 Sings Lady Gaga), Tori Jade Lopez, Rachel Marie (54 Sings Carrie Underwood), Jacqueline Mate, Dariana Mullen (Muriel’s Wedding), Julianne Roberts (54 Presents Teen Angst on Broadway), Molly Russo (TikTok Influencer), Skyler Sajewski, Jenna San Antonio (54 Sings Carrie Underwood), and Alyssa Wray (“American Idol”).

They are accompanied by James Stryska on piano, Hera Andre-Bergman on guitar, Maryn Czaj on bass, and Zachary Prall on drums.

Kali Clougherty returns to 54 Below as producer after having three sold-out performances of 54 Sings Lady Gaga and 54 Presents Teen Angst on Broadway. She is joined by Madison Chaitoff as Assistant Producer and James Stryska as Music Director. James is a renowned Music Director, pianist, composer, and lyricist currently working on The Pyramid: A Dance Mom’s Parody Musical.

54 Sings Demi Lovato plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 27th at 7:00 pm.  There is a $30-$40 cover charge ($34.50-$45.50 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of the performance after 4:00 pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists.  It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at  54below.org.




RELATED STORIES

1
Carmello, Schwartz & More to Join Charles Strouse Birthday Celebration Photo
Carmello, Schwartz & More to Join Charles Strouse Birthday Celebration

Celebrate the 95th birthday of Broadway legend Charles Strouse at 54 Below on June 5, 2023!

2
Karen Ziemba, Lee Roy Reams and Erin Davie Join WONDERFUL TOWN At 54 Below Photo
Karen Ziemba, Lee Roy Reams and Erin Davie Join WONDERFUL TOWN At 54 Below

Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Steel Pier), Tony nominee Lee Roy Reams (42nd Street), and Broadway favorite Erin Davie (Diana) have been added to 54 Sings Wonderful Town: The 70th Anniversary Concert at 54 Below on Wednesday, June 21st at 9:30pm.

3
54 Below to Transition to Nonprofit Status Photo
54 Below to Transition to Nonprofit Status

54 Below, the celebrated Times Square cabaret venue has transitioned to nonprofit status.

4
Exclusive: Watch Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar Sing from BRIDGES Photo
Exclusive: Watch Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar Sing from BRIDGES

Two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin and Broadway and television star Aaron Lazar are back at 54 Below for a return engagement of their smash hit show All For You. In this video, they are giving BroadwayWorld a very special sneak peek of the show. Watch One Second and a Million Miles.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love Video Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love
Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover Video
Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover
Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund  Video
Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund 
Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR US Video
Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR US
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE

Recommended For You