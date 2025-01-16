MilkyWay Theatre Company Brings THE BARD to 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MilkyWay Theatre Company, will present a star studded cast in The Bard by Tommie Wofford, presented as a concert at 54 Below on January 26th, 2025 at 9:30pm in New York City.

MilkyWay Theatre Company was created to support new theater & start conversations inspiring us to be more empathetic with our fellow human beings. The Bard is a perfect example of that.

Tommie Wofford’s The Bard is a nuanced narrative of one’s journey dealing with society’s expectations, internal changes, and the pressures we often self impose. The Bard touches on topics such as religious trauma, grief, and mental health, allowing Wofford’s artistry to be the backdrop of his self-discovery and spiritual growth. The Bard, a title built heavily around the idea of embracing one’s self identity, seeks to engage the audience with a multi perspective view of our development as individuals, taking a deeper look at our journey through life and how it contributes to who’ve we become, or rather, who we’re becoming.

This 10 track concept album serves as Wofford’s debut release, a concise yet complete body of work which follows a myriad of cabaret performances and self produced full length shows. A side by side fellowship of remarkable artists, whose work ranges across both professional and collegiate theater landscapes, these vocalists express their light by bringing Wofford’s edgy and progressive, yet hymn-like songs to life. The Bard, a deeply thoughtful and emotionally charged piece, brings self awareness and visual performance together in a powerful evening not to be missed.

Co-produced and directed by Jamiel T. Burkhart in association with MilkyWay Theatre Company. Music Directed by Slade and stage managed by Maria Noriko Cabral. Associate produced by Georgia Billington. Featuring RJ Christian (Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical) and Cameron Reese as guest composers, as well as Aidan Arbona as a co-composer on Underneath Concrete from the new musical Underneath the Concrete Jungle.

