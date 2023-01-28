Mike Stern Band, Uptown Jazz Tentet, and More to Play Birdland Next Week

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater has announced jazz programming at running January 31 through February 12.

Performers appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Mike Stern Band featuring Dennis Chambers and Randy Brecker, Uptown Jazz Tentet, Bill O'Connell and the Latin Jazz Sextet, Gunhild Carling and Ben Markley Big Band Feat. Ari Hoenig.



Downstairs at Birdland Theater, you'll find also find John DiMartino and Ben Wolfe.



Repeat engagements include David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, Birdland Big Band and Arturo O'Farrill & The Latin Jazz Octet.

Jazz Programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater January 31 through February 12

January 31 (Tuesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Nicole Zuraitis with Carmen Staaf

Grammy-nominated Nicole Zuraitis is a New York-based vocalist, pianist, and songwriter who took home the Gold Medal and Ben Tucker Jazz Award in the 2021 American Traditions Competition. A musical chameleon, she brings her signature warmth and outstanding vocals to various genres and styles, as demonstrated on her newest multi-hyphenate album, All Wandering Hearts (Dot Time Records). As a bandleader, a recording artist, and the premiere vocalist of the world-famous Birdland Big Band and Dan Pugach Nonet, Nicole has established herself as a staple on the New York City jazz scene and has made a significant mark on the global modern jazz landscape. She's joined by the always creative Carmen Staaf on piano.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

January 31 - February 4 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (1/31-2/2); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (2/3-4) - Birdland Jazz Club

Mike Stern Band featuring Dennis Chambers and Randy Brecker

Named one of DownBeat's 75 Great Guitarists of All Time, Mike Stern is an iconic figure in post 1960s creative music. A member of Blood, Sweat & Tears in the 1970s-and in the 1980s, a member of groups led by Miles Davis, Billy Cobham, Jaco Pastorius, and Michael Brecker-Stern's fusion of rock and jazz styles was part of a movement of innovators that changed the way guitarists viewed their instrument. In 2009, Stern won the Grammy award for Best Contemporary Jazz Album for his recording Big Neighborhood. Catch him and his masterful group on their week upstairs at the Jazz Club.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 1 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 1 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads "Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland." Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Trio, featuring bassist Gary Mazzaroppi and drummer Vince Cherico, will perform tunes from the standard repertoire, inviting up a rotation of special guest guitarists.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 3 (Friday) 5:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB "A completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and why yelp.com proclaims, "If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



February 3-5 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Ben Wolfe Quartet - "Unjust" Album Release

New York bassist/composer and bandleader Ben Wolfe's music has been described as "Mingus and Miles Davis meet Bartok and Bernard Herrmann" (Ben Ratliff - The New York Times). Acclaimed by some of the jazz world's most respected critics for his "wit and cool intelligence" and signature "innovative, melding of hard-swinging jazz quartet, outstanding guest soloists and classical string quartet," Wolfe continues to produce works that draw top-flight reviews from fans and jazz journalists alike. Ben's 2023 upcoming release is Unjust. His is his tenth as a leader, the album features all original compositions. Ben's previous release Fatherhood, touted by New York City Jazz Record's Elliott Simon as a "career defining work... creative meshing of distinctive forms and genres, mature alteration of previously released material, elegant arrangements of difficult material and strong leadership", adds to his extensive collection of original albums, and ties together a career of musical prestige.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 5 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Uptown Jazz Tentet

Founded in 2016 by the marvelous trombonist Willie Applewhite, the Uptown Jazz Tentet is a family-with friendships dating back to their Juilliard days, this fine ensemble swings crisp and meaningful arrangements with imagination and energy. The 10-person band features Aaron Kimmel on drums, Clovis Nicolas on bass, Adam Birnbaum on piano, Brandon Lee and Tatum Greenblatt on trumpets, Jon Irabagon, Carl Maraghi, and Andrew Gatauskas on saxophones and woodwinds, and James Burton III joining Appliewhite on trombone. In the words of Brandon Lee, "We all have bonded playing in the bands of Christian McBride, Ron Carter, The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, etc... and we love our gigs! This is our opportunity to do our own thing."

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 5 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Bill O'Connell and the Latin Jazz Sextet

After a 40-year long career that has seen him excel as a leader, soloist, arranger, musical director, and accompanist for some of the most celebrated names in jazz and Latin music, GRAMMY-nominated pianist Bill O'Connell can lay claim to a track record of challenging and artistic-diverse triumphs that few of his peers can match. As a recording artist, his over a dozen dates as a leader have drawn universal critical acclaim while his talents as a pianist and arranger have been tapped by a diverse range of noted soloists to elevate their sessions. Today, as both a respected educator and leader of The Latin Jazz All-Stars, O'Connell's professional life brims with new opportunities to express and fulfill his singular music vision. He brings the smokin' sextet to Birdland for two sets of unforgettable Latin jazz.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

February 7 (Tuesday) 5:30 - Birdland Theater

John DiMartino and Friends in the Theater

John di Martino is a composer, arranger, jazz pianist, producer and educator, based in New York City. He is described as a "shape-shifter", for his creativity across musical genres. John composed the music for the documentary series: "A Glimpse Of Paradise" aired on Europe's Arte Channel. Mr. Di Martino latest CD's are the 2020 release: "Passion Flower" ( the music of Billy Strayhorn ), Featuring Raul Midon, Eric Alexander, Boris Kozlov, and Lewis Nash, and: "Mazel" (Yiddish Songs, re-imagined ), with Janis Siegel and Cantor Daniel Krammer. John has recorded numerous CDs on the High Note and Venus Records (Japan) labels as a leader, and with Freddy Cole, Gloria Lynn, Houston Person, and Nicki Parrott. John's discography includes Grammy-nominated CD'S: "Love" ( Issac Delgado ), "Freddy Cole Sings Mr. B" and "Live And In Clave" ( Bobby Sanabria ). John di Martino was a long time member of Ray Barretto's "New World Spirit", He is a featured arranger and pianist on many of Ray Barretto's recordings including the grammy-nominated, CD: "Contact" and "Portraits In Jazz And Clave" ( featuring James Moody, Kenny Burrell, Joe Lovano, Steve Turre, and Eddie Gomez ).

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

February 7-11 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (2/7-9); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (2/10-11) - Birdland Jazz Club

Gunhild Carling

International sensation, virtuoso multi-instrumentalist, vocalist extraordinaire-shall we say, conceptualist? The real question is: what can't you say about Gunhild Carling? She seems to do it all: performing on trumpet, trombone, bagpipes, drums, piano, bass, three trumpets at once, a trumpet balanced vertically using no hands, all on one song which she is singing-Carling continuously proves she can, and will, break any limitation in front of her. And with her feel-good revival of 1920s hot swing, this brilliant entertainer makes audiences smile and dance as she wows them with unheard-of talents. Featured on Scott Bradlee's Post Modern Jukebox, Carling has put the 20s twist on popular contemporary songs such as Madonna's "Material Girl," Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up," and Pharell's "Happy." This will surely be a week filled with surprises!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 8 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

February 8 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

February 10 (Friday) 5:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

February 12 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Ben Markley Band Feat. Ari Hoenig

Ben Markley's latest project in a series of brilliant homages to musical heroes, Ari's Funhouse celebrates (by setting to a big band) the music of drum icon and rhythmic scientist Ari Hoenig. Markley, active on the Denver scene as a pianist and arranger, has arranged Ari Hoenig compositions for large ensemble, and with the ever-daring, fearless and voracious Ari himself playing drums, the night is sure to be special. Markley's Hoenig project was released in April 2022. The last project before that was Markley's Clockwise: The Music of Cedar Walton, which was rated one DownBeat's 4 Best 4-Star-Rated Albums of 2017. With an ear for honoring a great artist, Markley is a thorough and creative writer. Enjoy this great band playing the music of one of modern jazz's legendary drummers and composers!

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 12 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Octet

Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill-leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (The New York Times)-leads the GRAMMY award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO), who bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank "Machito" Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers. The Octet version plays at Birdland this Sunday.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum