Michael Longoria To Make 54 Below Solo Debut With A VERY BROADWAY KIND OF CHRISTMAS

To officially kick off the holiday season Jersey Boys Star Michael Longoria will be making his solo debut at 54 Below with his holiday show, “A Very Broadway Kind Of Christmas”. Scheduled for one night only on Sunday, December 1st at 7 PM, this event promises to be a festive celebration that blends holiday cheer with the magic of Broadway. Longoria, best known for his star turn as Frankie Valli in the Tony Award-winning musical Jersey Boys, is set to deliver a memorable performance.

Yasuhiko Fukuoka is the Musical Director for this one night only event.

“A Very Broadway Kind Of Christmas” will feature a delightful mix of holiday songs, including selections from Longoria's own Christmas album, Merry Christmas Darling, and Broadway favorites from his celebrated career. Attendees can expect a unique experience that sets this holiday show apart from others at 54 Below. With a sweet candy cane serenade, Longoria aims to get the holiday season started right, showcasing his powerful vocals and charming stage presence.

Longoria says “I'm so excited to sing my first solo concert at the famed 54 Below! Come get into the holiday spirit with me and all of your friends this Thanksgiving weekend.”

Michael Longoria's musical journey includes notable achievements, such as his work on the Christmas radio single "All Alone On Christmas," produced by Stevie Van Zandt and backed by Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band. Additionally, his debut solo album, Broadway Brick By Brick, reached #2 on the iTunes Vocal Album charts, solidifying his status in the music industry. His Christmas album, Merry Christmas Darling, features his original song, "Merry Me This Christmas," marking his emergence as a singer-songwriter.

To enhance the experience, attendees can take advantage of a special promotion by using the code LONGORIA5 for a $5 discount on the Main Dining Room and Bar Rail cover charge. Guests should note that there is a $25 food and beverage minimum. This combination of great music and delicious food makes for an ideal holiday outing.

Michael Longoria's A Very Broadway Kind Of Christmas at 54 Below is poised to be a memorable night filled with holiday spirit and Broadway magic. This performance is not just a concert; it's an invitation to experience the joy of the holidays through the lens of Broadway.

has been touring the world in concert as a lead singer of The Midtown Men, a concert group he co-created during his star turn on Broadway as Frankie Valli in the Tony Award Winning Musical Jersey Boys. Michael's crooning journey with the original Jersey Boys can be seen in Meet The Midtown Men (a live concert/documentary for PBS). With vocals produced by Longoria, the quartet's first album THE Midtown Men: Sixties Hits, was featured on Sirius radio on The 60s Channel hosted by Cousin Brucie, followed by their first radio single “All Alone On Christmas” produced by Stevie Van Zandt and backed by Bruce Springsteen's famous E Street Band. Michael's debut solo album, Broadway Brick By Brick, was released on Broadway Records and reached #2 on the iTunes Vocal Album Chart. Longoria's second solo album, Merry Christmas Darling, was released to critical acclaim featuring him for the first time as a singer-songwriter with his original Christmas song, “Merry Me This Christmas” which Michael debuted with a live performance on The Hallmark Channel. His songwriting continued on his third album with Broadway Records, Like They Do In The Movies, which features Longoria's original song, “Kiss Me, Like They Do In The Movies”. Michael recently originated the role of Phil Lopez in the world premiere of Trading Places at the Alliance Theatre; directed by Kenny Leon. For his performance, Longoria was nominated for a Suzy Award for “Best Featured Performer in a Musical”.

Michael began his formal arts training at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts; followed by New York University's Tisch School of the Arts where he earned a BFA in drama. Longoria began his professional acting career originating the role of Peter in the American Premier of Peter Pan & Wendy, where he received a Barrymore award nomination for Best Leading Actor in a musical. Other musical credits include West Side Story at the Walnut Street Theatre, A Chorus Line at Helen Hayes Performing Arts Center and Avenue X at the Abe Burrows Theater. Internationally, Longoria appeared in West Side Story directed by Joey McKneely at the world famous Teatro alla Scala in Milan and A Chorus Line directed by Troy Garza in Munich.

Michael made his Broadway debut in the smash hit musical Hairspray (2003 Tony award for Best Musical), soon after creating the role of Joey Pesci in the original Broadway cast of Jersey Boys (2006 Tony Award for Best Musical). Starring as Frankie Valli during the matinees, Michael soon took over the lead role full time during the height of its successful Broadway run with the original cast. Longoria later created the role of Freddy in the original Off-Broadway cast of Max Vernon's The View UpStairs and is featured on the original cast album in the triumphant song, “Sex On Legs”. Most recently, Michael originated the role of Phil in the world premiere of the new musical Trading Places at Alliance Theater. For his performance, Michael was nominated for a Suzi Bass award for best featured performer in a musical. His singing was televised on the Season 9 Finale of America's Got Talent on NBC as the lead vocalist in Cirque du Soleil's Banana Schpeel opposite Annaleigh Ashford, Broadway Under The Stars: A Tribute To Harold Prince on WCBS, and the Opening Ceremonies at The U.S. Open. Michael's voice can be heard as animated characters in Dora's Rescue in Mermaid Kingdom and The Butterfly Ball on Nickelodeon's Dora the Explorer,and as a Doo Wop crooner on Story Pirate's original song ”Bad Art Werewolf”. Longoria was also a featured performer in the documentary film One Night Stand which had its world premiere at NewFest. Michael made his solo concert debut at Caesar's Palace in Atlantic City, co-starring with SNL's Joe Piscopo in That's Life! He has also toured as a solo vocalist in symphony concerts across the country. As a singer-songwriter/cabaret performer, Longoria was nominated for a Glam Award for “Best Male Vocalist” and “Best Cabaret” having performed his original songs at 54 Below, The Nikko, Joe's Pub, The Green Room 42, Birdland Jazz Club, and Caroline's on Broadway. @ michaellongoriasings

