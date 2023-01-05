Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Michael Buchanan and Todd Buonopane Will Encore SONGS THAT MADE US GAY at The Green Room 42

January 28th at 7 pm Todd and Michael are back with their paean to being gay.

Jan. 05, 2023  

Michael Buchanan and Todd Buonopane Will Encore SONGS THAT MADE US GAY at The Green Room 42 On January 28th, Broadway's Michael Buchanan (Cry Baby, The Addams Family, The Book of Mormon) and television actor Todd Buonopane (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, 30 Rock) will return to The Green Room 42 to encore their musical cabaret SONGS THAT MADE US GAY, which premiered to a Standing Room Only crowd at the same venue, mere months ago. The two longterm best pals created their tribute to being fabulous, flamboyant friends of the homosexual persuasian for a summertime gig in a Provincetown hot spot. After slaying there with their michievous madcappery and superlative vocals, the boyz brought their act into Manhattan, where they slayed, once more. Laced with laughter, saturated with song, and overflowing with oration of a most personal nature, SONGS THAT MADE US GAY charts for the audience Todd and Michael's journeys into self-discovery, self-awarenes, and self-love. Together with Musical Director/arranger/pianist Mark Galinivsky and a killer combo, Buchanan and Buonopane provide an eclectic and festive array of musical selections from the Broadway stage, the radio airwaves, and television shows just right for the young at heart.

SONGS THAT MADE US GAY will play The Green Room 42 on January 28th at 7 pm. For information and reservations visit the Green Room 42 website HERE.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Todd Buonopane Broadway: Jean-Michel in Cinderella, Amos in Chicago, Roger in Grease, and many characters in ...Spelling Bee. Off-Broadway: The Butter & Egg Man, Henry & Mudge, and The New Yorkers at Encores! Touring audiences have seen him in The Play That Goes Wrong, Godspell, & Chicago (which he also performed in Tokyo, Seoul and Dubai.) Regionally, he has performed at the Alliance, The Old Globe, Asolo Rep, MUNY, Signature, Pasadena Playhouse, 5th Avenue, Ordway, Papermill Playhouse, Goodspeed, Maine State and Barrington.TV credits include "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt", "Grey's Anatomy", "Braindead", "Law & Order:CI", and "30 Rock" (as Weinerslav). As a cabaret artist, Todd has performed at some of the greatest cabaret venues across America, including his most recent one man show, All Washed Up. toddbuonopane.com

Michael Buchanan Elder Grant/Chruch/Cunningham u/s, The Book Of Mormon (1st National Tour); The Addams Family (Broadway, Chicago, 1st National Tour); Cry Baby (Broadway, La Jolla Playhouse); Bobby Strong, Urinetown (Chicago - 2006 Joseph Jefferson Award Winner -Best Actor in a Musical); Titus, Fat Camp (Off Broadway); Will, Play It Cool (Off Broadway); The Golden Apple (NYCC Encores!); The Producers (Maltz Jupiter); White Noise (Chicago); Hair (Woof, Arizona Theatre Co.), Mame (Kennedy Center), The Pirates Of Penzance (Guthrie), Tony, West Side Story; Jinx, Forever Plaid.

THIS is the Michael Buchanan Instagram and HERE is the Todd Buonopane website.



Andrew Barth Feldman to Present BARTH MITZVAH BOY Featuring Gaten Matarazzo & More Photo
Andrew Barth Feldman to Present BARTH MITZVAH BOY Featuring Gaten Matarazzo & More
Andrew Barth Feldman will be performing new original music and reliving his Bar Mitzvah at Manhattan’s Midnight Theatre on January 28 & 30. 
Tony Yazbeck In Ten Videos Photo
Tony Yazbeck In Ten Videos
54 Below will have two Tonys next week when Tony Yazbeck plays Broadway's Living Room for two nights.
Cicily Daniels, Tamar Greene, And Ben Roseberry Tell Brett Maciass TALL TALE OF EL MEXICAN Photo
Cicily Daniels, Tamar Greene, And Ben Roseberry Tell Brett Macias's TALL TALE OF EL MEXICANO BLANCO, January 30
Mexican-American composer Brett Macias tells Tall Tales of El Mexicano Blanco at The Green Room 42 on January 30th at 7pm. The event can be attended in-person or online.
Samantha Pauly to Launch Monthlong Residency at Chelsea Table + Stage Photo
Samantha Pauly to Launch Monthlong Residency at Chelsea Table + Stage
CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present the return of Samantha Pauly, from the original cast of SIX The Musical on Broadway, who launches a monthly residency on Monday, January 23 at 7:00 PM.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


Michael Buchanan and Todd Buonopane Will Encore SONGS THAT MADE US GAY at The Green Room 42Michael Buchanan and Todd Buonopane Will Encore SONGS THAT MADE US GAY at The Green Room 42
January 5, 2023

Michael Buchanan and Todd Buonopane opened SONGS THAT MADE US GAY to an at-capacity room at The Green Room 42, so an encore performance was pretty much essential. Now it's a reality.
10 Videos To Tap Your Toes To While Waiting For TONY YAZBECK at 54 Below On January 9th & 10th10 Videos To Tap Your Toes To While Waiting For TONY YAZBECK at 54 Below On January 9th & 10th
January 5, 2023

54 Below will have two Tonys next week when Tony Yazbeck plays Broadway's Living Room for two nights.
Review: AIROTIC SOIREE at HK Hall Puts Athletes and Artists In Sexy Sequins On Delectable DisplayReview: AIROTIC SOIREE at HK Hall Puts Athletes and Artists In Sexy Sequins On Delectable Display
January 3, 2023

The new cabaret act in town is the aerial and acrobatic AIROTIC SOIRÉE.
Feature: People To Watch In Cabaret And Concert In 2023Feature: People To Watch In Cabaret And Concert In 2023
January 1, 2023

Some of the people from the 2022 list have gone on to great things, so be sure to keep an eye out for these folks in 2023.
Feature: Editor's Picks For 2022Feature: Editor's Picks For 2022
December 31, 2022

This is not a “Best Of” list because it isn’t for me to say what is best, only what resonated with me, but after a lot, a lot, a lot of shows, this New Year's Eve, these shows are still on my mind.
share