Michael Buchanan and Todd Buonopane Will Encore SONGS THAT MADE US GAY at The Green Room 42

On January 28th, Broadway's Michael Buchanan (Cry Baby, The Addams Family, The Book of Mormon) and television actor Todd Buonopane (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, 30 Rock) will return to The Green Room 42 to encore their musical cabaret SONGS THAT MADE US GAY, which premiered to a Standing Room Only crowd at the same venue, mere months ago. The two longterm best pals created their tribute to being fabulous, flamboyant friends of the homosexual persuasian for a summertime gig in a Provincetown hot spot. After slaying there with their michievous madcappery and superlative vocals, the boyz brought their act into Manhattan, where they slayed, once more. Laced with laughter, saturated with song, and overflowing with oration of a most personal nature, SONGS THAT MADE US GAY charts for the audience Todd and Michael's journeys into self-discovery, self-awarenes, and self-love. Together with Musical Director/arranger/pianist Mark Galinivsky and a killer combo, Buchanan and Buonopane provide an eclectic and festive array of musical selections from the Broadway stage, the radio airwaves, and television shows just right for the young at heart.

SONGS THAT MADE US GAY will play The Green Room 42 on January 28th at 7 pm. For information and reservations visit the Green Room 42 website HERE.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Todd Buonopane Broadway: Jean-Michel in Cinderella, Amos in Chicago, Roger in Grease, and many characters in ...Spelling Bee. Off-Broadway: The Butter & Egg Man, Henry & Mudge, and The New Yorkers at Encores! Touring audiences have seen him in The Play That Goes Wrong, Godspell, & Chicago (which he also performed in Tokyo, Seoul and Dubai.) Regionally, he has performed at the Alliance, The Old Globe, Asolo Rep, MUNY, Signature, Pasadena Playhouse, 5th Avenue, Ordway, Papermill Playhouse, Goodspeed, Maine State and Barrington.TV credits include "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt", "Grey's Anatomy", "Braindead", "Law & Order:CI", and "30 Rock" (as Weinerslav). As a cabaret artist, Todd has performed at some of the greatest cabaret venues across America, including his most recent one man show, All Washed Up. toddbuonopane.com

Michael Buchanan Elder Grant/Chruch/Cunningham u/s, The Book Of Mormon (1st National Tour); The Addams Family (Broadway, Chicago, 1st National Tour); Cry Baby (Broadway, La Jolla Playhouse); Bobby Strong, Urinetown (Chicago - 2006 Joseph Jefferson Award Winner -Best Actor in a Musical); Titus, Fat Camp (Off Broadway); Will, Play It Cool (Off Broadway); The Golden Apple (NYCC Encores!); The Producers (Maltz Jupiter); White Noise (Chicago); Hair (Woof, Arizona Theatre Co.), Mame (Kennedy Center), The Pirates Of Penzance (Guthrie), Tony, West Side Story; Jinx, Forever Plaid.

THIS is the Michael Buchanan Instagram and HERE is the Todd Buonopane website.