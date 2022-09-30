Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Michael Anthony Theatrical Announces Halloween Season Featuring Concerts at The Green Room 42 & More

Michael Anthony Theatrical will premiere its latest production in The Broadway Rewind series, Good and Evil: The Music of Dracula and Jekyll and Hyde.

Sep. 30, 2022  

The Green Room 42 will welcome back Michael Anthony Theatrical to its stage with their new Halloween season, with performances on Friday, October 21st and Saturday, October 22nd, both at 9:30pm.

Michael Anthony Theatrical premieres its latest production in The Broadway Rewind series, Good and Evil: The Music of Dracula and Jekyll and Hyde. Both written by Frank Wildhorn, Dracula and Jekyll and Hyde explore dark musical motifs and incorporate powerhouse vocals sung by some of Broadway's most treasured stars. This performance will play on Friday, October 21st at 9:30pm, featuring songs such as "I Need to Know," "Facade," "Fresh Blood." "This is the Moment," "Life after Life," "Someone Like You," "Please Don't Make Me Love You," "Once Upon a Dream," "A New Life" and more!

The Broadway Rewind is one of New York City's newest and exciting series celebrating significant milestones of iconic Broadway musicals dating all the way back to the golden age of Broadway through today!

"It's Halloween... Everyone's entitled to a good scare."
Michael Anthony Theatrical steps away from Broadway, exploring the most iconic horror flicks of all time, in this new production "The Movies That Slayed Us." The evening will feature contemporary radio hits matched with your favorite Halloween flicks such as Carrie, Halloween, Hereditary, Scream and more with music from Alice Cooper, Aqua, Billie Eilish, Fleetwood Mac, Guns N' Roses, Miley Cyrus, Sia and more! "The Movies That Slayed Us" will play at 9:30 on October 22nd at The Green Room 42.

For more information visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2200352®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.michaelanthonytheatrical.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

 


