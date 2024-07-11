Melissa Errico to Return to 54 Below for a Winter Party with Music Director Billy Stritch

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway and cabaret star Melissa Errico from December 26 - 30 at 7pm.

Tickets will go on sale to Patrons on Fri, Jul 12 at 12pm, Supporter+ on Mon, Jul 15 at 12pm, Supporters on Tue, Jul 16 at 12pm, Friends on Wed, Jul 17 at 12pm, and the General Public on Thur, Jul 18 at 12pm. Learn more about accessing presales here. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/MelissaErrico.

Everyone sings a holiday show before Christmas – but only Melissa Errico would invent a new kind of show especially for the happy days after the holiday, when we finally get to relax, open our presents, play with the good toys, return the horrible sweaters, and generally kick back and enjoy ourselves without stress.

’Twas The Night After Christmas will be Melissa’s special holiday party, and, in the company of the inimitable Billy Stritch, will be something truly different and especially joyous: a winter party between Christmas and New Year’s for every kind of holiday-er. Winter light and winter pleasures will be their theme; Melissa will sing American songbook’s Christmas and New Year’s classics, of course, from Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “My Favorite Things” to Frank Loesser’s “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?”… but the beloved Broadway star of My Fair Lady, High Society, White Christmas, and more will also show off the inimitable storyteller style that has made her a favorite New York Times contributor. She’ll spin a few tales throughout the evening-- about why the greatest Christmas songs are always recorded in mid-July and why they’ve been mostly written by American Jewish songwriters – and she’ll even offer some wicked new holiday themed parodies of songs by her beloved Stephen Sondheim. (What makes a mother lose her mind more than assembling kits from Ikea?) Join Melissa and Billy, an award-winning duo, as they sing St. Nick off the stage, celebrate the December sun, and greet the ever-louder footsteps of the approach of the coming year in ’Twas The Night After Christmas.

Special guests to be announced…

Melissa Errico: ’Twas The Night After Christmas - A Winter Party with Billy Stritch plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 26 - 30 at 7pm. Cover charges are $73 (includes $8 in fees) – $84 (includes $9 in fees). Premiums are $139 (includes $14 in fees) - $144.50 (includes $14.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/MelissaErrico. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.





