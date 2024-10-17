Melissa Errico Returns to 54 Below with a Tribute to Sondheim

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will welcome back Broadway and cabaret star Melissa Errico on June 20 & 21 at 7pm. Patron/Member presale begins on Fri, Oct 18 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Thur, Oct 24 at 12pm. Learn more about accessing presales here. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/MelissaErricoSondheim.

Stephen Sondheim is the musical North Star of Tony®-nominated Broadway star and writer Melissa Errico. In a sparkling evening of his sublime songs side by side with engaging stories of his craft and life, Errico’s admiration for her friend and teacher — she refers to his wisdom and inspiration as “life-saving, sheer joy, giving us all creative courage” — is always up front.

Melissa worked with Stephen Sondheim on productions of Sunday in the Park with George, John Doyle’s hit production of Passion, and Do I Hear A Waltz? at City Center. She played the Baker’s Wife in a concert run of Into The Woods. She has sung Sondheim on PBS, “Finishing The Hat” for Poetry In America, and on her own filmed solo special. She sang and spoke a tribute to him in her Carnegie Hall debut in 2022 with The New York Pops. She has made two all-Sondheim albums, with a third on the way.

Music direction by Tedd Firth.

“Sondheim in the City, Melissa Errico’s tribute to Sondheim’s urbanity, feels like a New York house tour of thrill and heartbreak. Errico, one of Sondheim’s deepest-hearted yet lightest-touch interpreters, evokes both the city and cabaret style at its best. You can almost hear the martini glasses clink — and shatter.” – The New York Times

Melissa Errico Sings Sondheim plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 20 & 21 at 7pm. Cover charges are $73 (includes $8 in fees) – $84 (includes $9 in fees). Premiums are $144.50 (includes $14.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/MelissaErricoSondheim. Tickets on the day of performance after 4pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

