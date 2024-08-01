News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Megan Minutillo's DUETS: The Concert Series to Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary At 54 Below

DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 10  plays 54 Below on Thursday, October 24th at 9:30pm.

By: Aug. 01, 2024
54 Below
Megan Minutillo's DUETS: The Concert Series, will celebrate its tenth year at 54 Below on October 24th at 54 Below. 

DUETS: The Concert Series is THE cabaret series wherein future Broadway performers are paired with their Broadway and musical theatre idols - performers who have inspired them to join, and/or stay, in this crazy world of show business. 

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo, the intimate evening will feature music from across the musical theatre canon, and stories of mentorship and inspiration.

Follow along on Instagram at @duetstheconcertseries.

DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 10  plays 54 Below on Thursday, October 24th at 9:30pm.  Cover charges are $29-$73. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.




