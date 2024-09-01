Meg Flather Continues The Brick Room Tour at Don't Tell Mama with RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN TODAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Meg Flather began working with director Lennie Watts in the fall of 2015. Since then they have produced ten cabaret shows together. Seven of those shows have been musically directed by Tracy Stark. Every show has received accolades, award nominations, and five of the shows lead to awards for Meg. As 2023 was winding down, the trio found themselves rehearsing in The Brick Room at Don't Tell Mama, and agreed that it was time to revisit their body of work in a series aptly titled The Brick Room Tour. Their next “stop” on the tour will take place on September 22nd at 4 pm! Rodgers & Hammerstein TODAY was first performed on September, 2021.

In this show Meg explores the iconic Rodgers & Hammerstein Songbook through the lens of a contemporary female singer/songwriter. A good decade ago, Meg began to revisit this beloved music from her youth and was struck by how relevant their compositions are in the 21st century. “Rodgers & Hammerstein were precursors in tackling discrimination and domestic violence, and questioning the fairness of the American Dream,” Meg observes. “They told true war stories and took us all over the world, including writing a show featuring the first all-Asian Broadway cast in Flower Drum Song. They created strong female characters, vulnerable male characters, and did all of this against a backdrop of such respect for the environment.” Rehearsing the piece while the world battled Covid-19 only deepened Meg's thesis: “They tell our story today.”

Meg Flather has won two Bistro and three Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs (MAC) Awards as a performer, a MAC and BroadwayWorld.com Cabaret Award as a songwriter, the 2020 Special Production MAC Award for Meg Flather Songs/A Cabaret Sisterhood, the 2023 United Solo Award for Best Storytelling Show for her original solo musical, Hold On Tight . . . a love story, the 2023 BroadwayWorld.com Cabaret Award for Best Show for Hammerstein & Sondheim: CAREFULLY TAUGHT, and the 2024 MAC Award for Major Female Artist. Hold on Tight also was nominated for 2023 MAC and BroadwayWorld.com Cabaret Awards. Meg has released nine CDs of her original music and has authored two books: Home Shopping Diva. . . Lessons, Lyrics and Lipstick and Hold On Tight . . . a love story.

Rodgers & Hammerstein TODAY• Starring Meg Flather • Directed by Lennie Watts • Musically Directed by Tracy Stark • September 22nd at 4 pm at Don't Tell Mama, NYC • $20 Cover, 2-Drink/$20 minimum (Cash only)

