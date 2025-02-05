Meecah, Keri Rene Fuller & More to Join BROADWAY SINGS TAYLOR SWIFT at The Cutting Room

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broadway Sings concert series has revealed the lineup for its next installment, Broadway Sings Taylor Swift. On February 9, a bombshell cast of stars Meecah (Hamilton), Keri René Fuller (Six), and Zak Resnick (Floyd Collins) will belt out brand original arrangements of the hits of the pop superstar Taylor Swift, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra at The Cutting Room.

Also featured in the lineup are Jade Jones (Vanities), D’Nasya Jordan (Summer), Emily Kay (Grease),Andrew Kotzen (Titanic), Eric Michael Krop (Godspell), Julie Peacock (Nomadic), Kelly McIntyre (Love in Hate Nation), and Ben Moss (Spring Awakening).

The concert will give tribute to the iconic songs from Taylor Swift’s award-winning albums, including “Shake it Off”, “You Belong With Me”, “Love Story” and “Blank Space”, as well as songs from her most recent album. The music will be arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes and music directed by Ben Moss (Oratorio for Living Things)

Broadway Sings Taylor Swift, produced and directed by Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along), will celebrate the talent and success of this legendary pop superstar. Previous singers honored in the series include Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, The Beatles, Adele, and most recently Queen and Celine Dion.

