Matt Doyle to Bring Annual Holiday Show to So & So’s This Month

On December 17th at 10:00 PM, Tony Award Winner Matt Doyle will bring his annual holiday show to So & So's, the cultural heartbeat of Hell's Kitchen, for an unforgettable evening of music and festive cheer. Known for his captivating performances both on Broadway and in concert, Matt will perform songs from his holiday album Make the Season Bright, along with beloved seasonal classics from The Great American Songbook. With his incredible vocal range and heartfelt delivery, Matt's acoustic set promises to be the perfect soundtrack for the season.

So & So's, nestled within the Romer Hell's Kitchen hotel, is more than just a venue-it's a space where creativity and culture thrive. The piano-bar-meets-supper-club ambiance is a gathering spot for meaningful conversations, rich with artistry and connection, where the spirit of New York City is always alive.

The intimate, cozy ambiance of So & So's will set the stage for a truly special night, where guests can enjoy the warmth of the holidays with great music, craft cocktails, and the charm of a true New York City venue. Guests should don their ugliest Christmas sweaters and get into the holiday spirit with Matt Doyle at So & So's-it's the perfect way to celebrate the season!

