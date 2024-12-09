Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Matt Doyle to Bring Annual Holiday Show to So & So’s This Month

The performance will take place on December 17th at 10:00 PM.

By: Dec. 09, 2024
Matt Doyle to Bring Annual Holiday Show to So & So’s This Month Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

On December 17th at 10:00 PM, Tony Award Winner Matt Doyle will bring his annual holiday show to So & So's, the cultural heartbeat of Hell's Kitchen, for an unforgettable evening of music and festive cheer. Known for his captivating performances both on Broadway and in concert, Matt will perform songs from his holiday album Make the Season Bright, along with beloved seasonal classics from The Great American Songbook. With his incredible vocal range and heartfelt delivery, Matt's acoustic set promises to be the perfect soundtrack for the season.

LATEST NEWS

THE GREAT CHRISTMAS COOKIE BAKE-OFF to Have NYC Premiere At The Laurie Beechman
Feature: Celebrate the Holidays With 7 Cabaret Shows in NYC
Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Cabaret Awards
Review: THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW at Kings Theatre Offers Heart & Hilarity

So & So's, nestled within the Romer Hell's Kitchen hotel, is more than just a venue-it's a space where creativity and culture thrive. The piano-bar-meets-supper-club ambiance is a gathering spot for meaningful conversations, rich with artistry and connection, where the spirit of New York City is always alive.

The intimate, cozy ambiance of So & So's will set the stage for a truly special night, where guests can enjoy the warmth of the holidays with great music, craft cocktails, and the charm of a true New York City venue. Guests should don their ugliest Christmas sweaters and get into the holiday spirit with Matt Doyle at So & So's-it's the perfect way to celebrate the season!




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos