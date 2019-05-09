Matt Doyle, Bonnie Milligan, and More Feature at 54 Below Next Week

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

Matt Doyle AND THE WHISKEY 5, MAY 13 AT 7:00PM & 9:30PM

Matt Doyle returns to Feinstein's/54 Below, on his birthday, with a brand new set!

Matt was most recently seen starring in the Broadway-bound musical, The Heart of Rock and Roll. He has appeared on stage in Broadway hits like The Book of Mormon, War Horse, and Spring Awakening. He starred as Anthony in the hit Off-Broadway production of Sweeney Todd. His album, Uncontrolled, debuted in the Top 40 on the iTunes pop charts.

Joined by his band, The Whiskey 5, Matt will pay tribute to his favorite pop artists that inspired him along the way.

Arranged by Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman, Rent), the evening will feature music from legends like Queen, John Lennon, Leonard Cohen, and more.

Special guests: Margo Seibert (In Transit, Rocky), Katie Rose Clarke (Wicked, The Heart of Rock and Roll), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), and Alex Finke (Come From Away, Sweeney Todd)

$35-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Jonathan Poretz: SEX, SWAGGER & SWING - SINATRA AND DARIN IN THE CONCERT THAT NEVER WAS, MAY 14 AT 7:00PM

Following a series of sold-out engagements at Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco and at Feinstein's/54 Below, New York City native Jonathan Poretz returns!

To commemorate what would have been Bobby Darin's 83rd birthday and the 21st anniversary of the passing of Frank Sinatra, Jonathan returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with his highly acclaimed show, Sex, Swagger & Swing: Sinatra and Darin in the Concert That Never Was.

Fans of Sinatra and Darin are as faithful and diehard as they come. You're either with or against one or the other. Though the two never shared a stage, Poretz brings these two musical icons together, in concert, for the first time.

Regardless of whose camp you're in, prepare yourself for an exhilarating musical evening as Poretz and his high octane, swingin', mini-Big Band, pit Sinatra and Darin classics against each other in a musical Clash of the Titans.

Among the song battles that will be played out on the Feinstein's/54 Below stage are "I've Got You Under My Skin" vs. "Mack The Knife," "I'm Gonna Live 'Til I Die" vs. "As Long As I'm Singing," "Fly Me To The Moon" vs. "Charade," "My Way" vs. "Beyond The Sea," "Moon River" vs. "Lazy River," "The Best Is Yet To Come" vs. "This Could Be The Start Of Something Big," "New York, New York" vs. "The Curtain Falls," and many more.

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

NYU/TISCH'S NEW STUDIO ON BROADWAY PRESENTS: NOT A SHOWCASE, MAY 14 AT 9:30PM

Who are these people?" - Most people in New York

"You can't call it a showcase" - The New Studio on Broadway Faculty

"Wait really, who are these people?" - Feinstein's/54 Below

The New Studio on Broadway's graduating class of 2019 from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts presents Not a Showcase. Directed and produced by the students themselves, this ~not showcase~ will not be filled with songs from the musical theatre canon and beyond.

These soon-to-be grads are not excited about culminating their four years with a one-night-only performance featuring Broadway alum of the New Studio on Broadway currently making their Broadway debuts! TO CLARIFY: This is definitely not a showcase and these graduating seniors are definitely not interested in pursuing musical theatre as a career. If you are still confused, just swing by the venue for some good food and drinks.

Featuring: Adam Lawrence, Akilah Ayanna, Anna Nguyen, Bailey Beaudoin-Scanlan, Bella Grace Harris, Brandon Salamone, Carly Kerr, CJ DiOrio, Dani Weiner, David Ossman, Erin McMillen, Gabriella Kessler, Glori Dei Filippone, Isis Bruno, Jack Brinsmaid, Javier Fox, Katherine Winter, Katie Rodgers, Katie Shults, Knox Van Horn, Lily Lester, Luana Psaros, Maddie Garbaty, Malcolm Durning, Marcel Werder, Matthew Berzon, Michela Masotti, Nicky Brenner, Nikki Amico, Noah Dunten, Oliver Prose, Olivia Rose Dean, Patrick K Yeboah, Princess Sasha Victome, Ray Fanara, Ryan Hudzik, Ryan S. Lowe, Sam Paley, and Victoria Preisman

Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

A DECADE OF SOUL - CLASSIC SOUL & MOTOWN TRIBUTE, MAY 15 AT 9:30PM

A Decade of Soul and their eight piece ensemble are proud to bring their Classic Soul & Motown tribute to Feinstein's/54 Below. Expect Classic Soul hits from legends like Marvin Gaye, Sam & Dave, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Al Green, Gladys Knight, The Temptations, Jackie Wilson, Wilson Pickett, Ike & Tina, Jackson 5, Otis Redding, and many more. The show ran for over ten years on 42nd Street in Times Square and is a can't miss tribute to these legends and their multi-platinum hits. The performance is an energy filled evening that makes it very hard to stay in your seat and will have you singing along to each and every hit song during the evening. This one of a kind show brings back so many memories that you may even shed a tear!

Directed by Richie DePaul

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

54 SINGS THE LAST SESSION, MAY 16 AT 7:00PM

One of off-broadway's most beloved musicals, The Last Session, returns for one night only in this all-star concert at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Nominated for New York Drama League, New York Outer Critics Circle, and Ovation Awards, The Last Session tells the story of Gideon, a dying pop star, who has scheduled one final recording session with his former band members and backup singers. Through the course of the session, Gideon is not only asked to confront his life's own life, but to inspire the life of a young fan who has traveled across the country to meet him.

Steve Schalchlin and Jim Brochu's musical weaves an intimate tapestry of love, laughter, and music, across an eclectic score that includes gospel, pop, and country.

Featuring: Jim Brochu (The Last Session, Zero Hour), Natalie Douglas (The People Vs Mona, MAC Award Winner), Jessica Hendy (Cats, Amour), Brian Krinsky (Anything Goes, All Shook Up), Kelli Rabke (Les Misérables, Joseph...), Steve Schalchlin (The Last Session, The Big Voice), Danette E. Sheppard-Vaughn, Bob Stillman (The Last Session, Grey Gardens), and Blake Zolfo (Kid Victory, The Lightning Thief)

Also featuring: Caleb Albert, Helora Danna, Roger Dawley, Catherine DeLuce, Atiauna Grant, Will Hutcheson, and Andrew Leggieri

Directed by Jim Brochu

Produced by Robert W. Schneider

Associate Produced by Ben Nissen

$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Javier Colon FROM THE VOICE IS HOME, MAY 16 AT 9:30PM

There is something powerful about the feeling to return to a place of belonging. So much of our lives revolve around finding a place to call home. We keep building that home into something more and more familiar. Join Javier Colon from "The Voice" at his triumphant return to Feinstein's/54 Below for a celebration of the places we all call home. The combination of Javier's soaring voice and his resonating storytelling will create a connection with every member of the audience as this universal concept is explored through unique and compelling versions of all your Broadway favorites.

Javier Colon has a lot of heart. In fact, that heart is precisely why he captivated America as winner of the inaugural season of NBC's hit television show, "The Voice." It's why he never gave up on his dream of a career in music even in the face of numerous setbacks and what seemed like endless adversity. It's why every time he writes a song, it strikes a chord. According to Javier, "From an early age, I'd start mimicking the singers I'd hear on the radio," he recalls. "With encouragement from my mom and a few teachers, I started performing at school. After that, I wanted to be all over anything that had to do with music."

This presentation is proudly produced by Christine Donahue Brown and Renee Minahan, directed by Christy McIntosh-Newsom, and accompanied by musical director, Peter DeMarco.

Guest Performer: Arielle Jacobs

Currently starring on Broadway as Princess Jasmine in Disney's Aladdin, Arielle Jacobs, has been called "one of the greatest theater artists of her generation" with a "powerful voice" who "could sing her way to world peace... literally." Her debut solo album A Leap in the Dark - Live at Feinstein's/54 Below is a story of dreams, hope, faith, fighting for what you believe in, and taking chances.

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

John Lloyd Young: JUKEBOX HERO, MAY 17, 18, & 22-25 AT 7:00PM

The original Tony® and Grammy winning star of Jersey Boys on stage and screen, John Lloyd Young, sings the Four Seasons and other giants of the 50s, 60s and 70s.

Tony® and Grammy Award winner John Lloyd Young originated the role of Frankie Valli in Broadway's Tony Award winning Best Musical and international hit, Jersey Boys. He's gone on to win the Lead Actor Tony®, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, becoming the only American actor in history to win all four leading actor awards for a Broadway debut. Young made his West End debut, playing the role at London's Piccadilly Theatre, and he re-created his award-winning Broadway turn onscreen for director Clint Eastwood in Warner Brothers' film adaptation of Jersey Boys (2014)

Young played to sold-out crowds of 17,000-plus as Marius in Les Misérables at the Hollywood Bowl, was the first-ever guest star invited to appear on Fox-TV's Golden Globe and Emmy-winning hit, "Glee;" guest starred opposite Michael Chiklis on CBS' drama, "Vegas;" and played the title role in the family comedy film Oy Vey! My Son Is Gay! opposite Lainie Kazan. Mr. Young has played Carnegie Hall, the White House, Lincoln Center, New Year's Eve in Times Square, Radio City Music Hall, the New York City Marathon, San Francisco's Feinstein's at the Nikko, Yankee Stadium, Dodgers Stadium, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, McCarter Theatre Center, New York's Town Hall, the Hollywood Bowl and the National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Marvin Hamlisch.

Music Direction by Tommy Faragher

$75-$95 cover charge. $110-$120 VIP seating. $140-$155 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

THE MUSIC OF Ben Caplan: I DON'T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT, MAY 17 AT 9:30PM

Following his well-received debut concert, composer Ben Caplan returns to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage with his new song cycle. In I Don't Want to Talk About It, Ben tackles the subjects and stigmas of mental illness with humor, honesty, and empathy. Come join Ben and a cast of some of your favorite Broadway performers as they push the boundaries of how society discusses mental health.

Featuring: Justin Albinder (Jersey Boys), Jelani Alladin (Frozen), Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me), Whitney Bashor (The Bridges of Madison County), Alexis Field (50 Shades! The Musical), Damon J. Gillespie (NBC's "RISE," Newsies), Alan H. Green (School Of Rock, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), F. Michael Haynie (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Danté Jeanfelix (Balls), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day), Andrew Kober (School Of Rock, Alice By Heart), Danny Harris Kornfeld (RENT, Renascence), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound Of Music), Monet Sabel (Sweeney Todd), Ben Schrager (ms. Estrada, The Flea), Phil Sloves (SpongeBob SquarePants), and more to be announced!

Produced by Jen Sandler

Directed and Music Directed by Ben Caplan

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

PORTER CARROLL, JR. MAY 18 AT 9:30PM

Welcome back to Feinstein's/54 Below, Porter Carroll, Jr. founder of Atlantic Starr, the R&B/Pop hit machine from the 70's, 80's, and 90's. Now performing worldwide with the number one selling duo in music history Daryl Hall & John Oates as their percussionist and vocalist, Porter is also headlining his own sold out shows, The Evolution of Cabaret, an innovative cabaret/nightclub act that puts a new exciting spin on popular classics never before seen on the Jazz club and cabaret circuit. Featuring a tasty panoply that runs the gamut from R&B and improvisational jazz to soul, funk, blues, Rock & Roll and more, this is a must see show!

Musical Direction is by Wali Ali (guitar), featuring a band that includes David Livolsi (bass), Danny Obadia (keyboard), and Joel Rosenblatt (drums).

$35-$45 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN MUSICAL THEATRE SHOWCASE, MAY 18 AT 11:30PM

The University of Michigan Musical Theatre Class of 2019 makes its NYC cabaret debut at Feinstein's/54 Below! Come and meet the 20 newest faces in town and see them sing live before they embark on their performing careers. Comprising diverse backgrounds and experiences, the 2019s cannot wait to share their voices and become a part of the entertainment world. Join MT19 at Feinstein's/54 Below so you can say "you saw them when..."!

Class of 2019: Allie Re, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Ben Ahlers, Blake Roman, Christopher Washington, Cydney Clark, Emilie Kouatchou, Griffin Binnicker, Isabel Stein, Jamie Colburn, Justin Showell, Lake Wilburn, Leanne Antonio, Liam Allen, Lorna Courtney, Matthew Edward Kemp, McKenzie Kurtz, Megumi Nakamura, Nevada Riley, Spencer LaRue, Sydney C. Shepherd, and Thomas Laub

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum

ALL ABOUT DOGS. IN SONG. FEATURING Karen Ziemba & MORE!, MAY 19 AT 7:00PM & MAY 23 AT 9:30PM

Deborah Grace Winer presents The Classic American Songbook Series at Feinstein's/54 Below!

The best of the classic American Songbook in four jewel-box revues created especially for a supper club setting, and featuring stellar talent from Broadway and beyond.

The quest for unconditional love and fidelity is a billion dollar industry. That might explain the 90 million canine companions in America today. What is this thing called Dogs? Take a walk around the block with Cole Porter, Cy Coleman, Peggy Lee, Rodgers & Hart, and Ahrens & Flaherty to discover why Stephen Sondheim plans for his next life as a standard poodle, and why, in these odd bone times, dogs fascinate us so.

Written and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer

Music Direction & Arrangements by Billy Stritch

Bass & Vocals by Jay Leonhart

Stage Direction by Mark Waldrop

Featuring: Karen Ziemba (Tony Award® for Contact, Prince of Broadway, Curtains, Steel Pier), Ross Lekites (Frozen, Brigadoon), and Kenita Miller (Once On This Island, Xanadu, The Color Purple)

$35-$60 cover charge. $75 VIP seating. $75-$95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

RACHEL HANDMAN & Keve Wilson, MAY 19 AT 9:30PM

Returning by popular demand to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage for a third time, violinist Rachel Handman (Something Rotten!) and oboist Keve Wilson (Carousel) continue to surprise audiences with their creative and unexpected repertoire. Drawing from stories and music from their life-long friendship, they invite you to go on a whirlwind musical journey with them.

Joined by Hidayat Honari (guitar), Randy Landau (bass), Karen Dryer (piano), Wilson Torres (percussion), and special guests David Michael Garry and Benjamin Grow.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

