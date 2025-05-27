Mary Bridget Davies to Bring WOMEN WHO ROCK YOU to Joe's Pub in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Monday, June 30, 2025 at 9:30 pm, Tony Award nominee Mary Bridget Davies will bring her powerhouse vocals to Joe’s Pub at The Public Theater for a one-night-only concert event: Women Who Rock You: Songs from Janis to Alanis and More. The concert features iconic music from Janis Joplin to Alanis Morrisette plus original songs from Davies’ acclaimed album.

Presented by Don’t Compromise Productions, LLC (TJ Armand, Carl Paiva, Bev Ragovoy), the concert is part celebration, part what Davies calls her own personal rock therapy.

Women Rock Icons To The Rescue:

“These women didn’t just write songs. They wrote survival guides,” Davies says. The show features iconic songs by Janis Joplin, Alanis Morissette, Sheryl Crow, Stevie Nicks, and others — alongside originals from Davies’ latest compilation release Don’t Compromise Yourself, which includes the title track “Don’t Compromise Yourself”, a song written by the late Jerry Ragovoy for Janis Joplin. Tragically, Joplin never had the chance to record it herself. In this concert, Mary Bridget Davies gives that song — and the spirit behind it — the voice it was always meant to have. The album is available on all platforms and is distributed by Grammy Award-winning record executive Van Dean’s label Center Stage Records.



