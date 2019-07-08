Martinis Above Fourth August 2019 Show Listings

Martinis Above Fourth has announced its August 2019 show listings. See the full lineup below!

Thursday, August 1, 8pmAn Evening with Anna DanesTickets and Info

Join top-charting Billboard jazz recording artist Anna Danes for an exciting NEW show of classic and original music! Anna will be accompanied by her band under the direction of Mr. Steve Rawlins. Come and hear the sultry, glamorous and humorous modern songstress of jazz "with the sensitivity and interpretative abilities closely akin to Sinatra's" - and be dazzled!

Saturday, August 3, 8pmSpencer Day in Broadway By DayTickets and Info

Spencer Day, the #1 Billboard-charting pop/jazz performer and San Diego favorite, returns to Martinis Above Fourth | Table + Stage with Broadway By Day-an all-new show featuring Day's unique interpretation of Broadway hits, old and new, from his forthcoming album. This engagement will be the first time Spencer debuts this new music that has informed his own writing sensibility.

Thursday, August 8, 8pmAn Evening with Derek KlenaTickets and Info

Broadway favorite Derek Klena brings his solo show home to Southern California! Join Derek as he takes a look back on the roles, moments, and people that have shaped his life and career during his eight years in New York City. Audiences can expect stories from his childhood in West Covina, CA, his early experiences on reality television, as well as backstage tales and beloved songs from his star turns in Anastasia, Dogfight, Wicked, and the upcoming Jagged Little Pill.

Saturday, August 10, 8pmRyan Raftery in The Rise And Fall (And Rise) of Martha StewartTickets and Info

Ryan Raftery, creator and star of the smash hit Anna Wintour and Andy Cohen musicals, makes his Martinis Above Fourth | Table + Stage debut to premiere the final show in his Titans of Media trilogy based on the tale of America's first self-made female billionaire.

The Rise and Fall (and Rise) of Martha Stewart tells the fascinating story of the woman who changed the way we live our lives by daring us to try harder. From her humble beginnings in Nutley, New Jersey to her empire-building years in Westport, Connecticut, to her highly-publicized stint in federal prison, this is a chronicle of epically blind ambition set to the music of artists as varied as Beyoncé, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adele and Metallica.

Thursday, August 13, 8pmDanielle Forsgren and Joe Savant with Rayme Sciaroni in Together Again

Tickets and Info

After 35 years of friendship, accomplished performers Danielle Forsgren and Joe Savant come together for an evening of song and celebration of friendship. Accompanied by music director and Martinis Above Fourth favorite Rayme Sciaroni.

Wednesday, August 14, 8pmGuy Branum Live!Tickets and Info

Guy Branum created and hosted truTV's Talk Show The Game Show, a hilarious mashup of two beloved television formats that pits comedians and celebrities against each other for the title of "Best Guest of the Night." His recently published book My Life As A Goddess is a collection of side-splitting and illuminating essays and was quoted as being "Wickedly smart, funny and witty" by Kirkus Reviews and recently made NPR's 2018 Good Reads List and Entertainment Weekly's Must List. You may also know him from his recurring segment "No More Mr. Nice Gay" on Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell, serving as "Staff Homosexual" on Chelsea Lately and his performance as Natalie Portman's sassy gay friend in the feature film No Strings Attached. Noticing a trend? Guy has also appeared on @Midnight, The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail, Road to Roast and Debate Wars. As a TV writer, Guy spent three seasons writing for Hulu's The Mindy Project and was a producer during the show's last season. Other TV writing credits include A League of Their Own from Amazon, Punk'd and Awkward on MTV, Another Period on Comedy Central, Billy on the Street on truTV and Fashion Police on E! That means he's watched the Grammys at Joan Rivers' house. Jealous?

Guy has also written culture and political commentary for Slate.com, Pitchfork, The New York Times and Vulture, and his pop culture roundtable podcast Pop Rocket was named one of the best new podcasts of 2015 by iTunes. Guy's debut comedy album, Effable, was #1 on iTunes and Billboard charts, and The New York Times called it "a contender for the best comedy special of 2015."

Thursday, August 15, 8pmBetty Bryant Live!Tickets and Info

Jazz Living Legend Betty Bryant, pianist/singer, performs blues, jazz and originals with a light swingy touch, torchy passion and elegantly whimsical good humor. She has performed internationally in the Middle East and Brazil, and for many years was a popular regular attraction at the upscale Tableaux Lounge in Tokyo, Japan. She had a long-term engagement at celebrity chef Susan Feniger's exciting new restaurant "Street" in Hollywood in 2009, and in 2012 she was a featured performer at the Boquete Jazz and Blues Festival in Boquete, Panama. The "Betty Bryant Birthday Bash" is a hugely popular annual event in Hollywood, and has been presented at the famed Catalina Jazz Club.

Wednesday, August 21, 8pmDana Goldberg in Liberal A.F.Tickets and Info

Join us for an unforgettable evening of comedy as Dana Goldberg returns to Martinis Above Fourth | Table + Stage with her new show Liberal A.F. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 8pm.

Thursday, August 22, 8pmKristine W in The Land of the LivingTickets and Info

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Kristine W returns to Martinis Above Fourth | Table + Stage with her band of star studded musicians in her new show "The Land of the Living." Martinis celebrates 20 years of KW's Billboard Dance hits unplugged, (17 number one hits to date to be exact ). KW takes you on a journey starting with her break thru album Land Of The Living and additional hit albums Stronger, Fly Again and New as well as her number one hits. Experience the music of Miss W live along with the music of iconic artists that influenced her unique style of uplifting, poetic songs immersed in Soulful House with Jazz and R@B overtones. The Land Of The Living is an up-close and very personal musical experience.

Saturday, August 24, 8pmJudy Carmichael in I Love Being Here with YouTickets and Info

Grammy nominated pianist, vocalist, songwriter, Judy Carmichael makes her Martinis Above Fourth debut Saturday, August 24 at 8pm. Joined by legendary Jazz guitarist Larry Koonse, Carmichael will celebrate the music of Fats Waller, and other swing piano greats with an evening of gems from the Great American Songbook, as well as her own witty compositions. No less than Count Basie himself nicknamed Judy "Stride" in reference to her mastery of that early piano style popularized by Thomas "Fats" Waller, Count Basie and James P. Johnson.

Wednesday, August 28, 8pmVicki Barbolak in Trailer NastyTickets and Info

Come and find out why Vicki Barbolak is one of the funniest comedians in America! Vicki was a TOP 10 finalist and fan favorite on NBC's America's Got Talent. Howie Mandel told Vicki and America, "I think you just came up with your own sitcom. There's room for someone like you in a sitcom, you're wonderful I love you." Vicki was named a member of Jay Leno's NBC Laugh Squad, Won Funniest Mom In America on Nick @ Nite, and has been featured by E! Television as the Next Breakout Star to come from The Comedy Store.

Thursday, August 29, 8pm

Nina bel Vande Presets Top Shelf TeaseTickets and Info

Join us for an evening of burlesque Thursday, August 29, at 8pm as Nina bel Vande presents Top Shelf Tease. This erotically hypnotic strip tease show will entice, tantalize, and entertain you from start to finish! Top Shelf Tease brings the best strip tease artists to the stage and shows you you what burlesque is all about. With a careful bump and grind, and a slow stocking peel they always leave their audience cheering for more. Come join us for rhinestoned costumes and a top-of-the-line tease you won't soon forget! This performance features Di' Lovely, Ziggy Zig, Petit Chéri, Kinki Calypso, and Nina bel Vande. Local performance/drag artist Kickxy Vixen-Styles emcees.





