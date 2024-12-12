Marilyn Maye to Perform Eight-Show Engagement at Birdland Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BIRDLAND THEATER will present the return of living legend Marilyn Maye for a special eight-show holiday engagement from Friday, December 27 through Tuesday, December 31,

including two performances on New Year’s Eve. Ms. Maye will celebrate the holidays in style, backed by an all-star ensemble. As usual, her trademark high-energy shows will feature beloved standards and unexpected musical treats. Tickets range from $75 to $125. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.



Marilyn Maye is a highly praised singer, actress, director, arranger, educator, a Grammy Award-nominated recording artist and a musical treasure. Her entire life has been committed to the art of song and performance. The award-winning Ms. Maye appeared 76 times on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” the record for a singer. His usual accolade for her came after one of her show-stopping appearances, when he turned to his audience of millions, he said, “And that, young singers, is the way it's done.” She was “discovered” by Steve Allen who presented her various times to his national television audience. That led her to an RCA recording contract, seven albums and 34 singles. Her recent “CBS Sunday Morning” feature with Mo Rocca was an outstanding tribute to her career and talent. She was interviewed and sang on Harry Connick Jr.’s “Harry” on NBC -TV. Her place in American music history was assured when the Smithsonian Institution selected her recording “Too Late Now” for their album one of the 110 Best American Compositions of the Twentieth Century. Ms. Maye performs many symphony and big-band concerts throughout the United States. Her two appearances with the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall for tributes to Stephen Sondheim and Frank Loesser.



In The Wall Street Journal, Will Friedwald wrote, “When going to hear Marilyn Maye, you’ll find on one side of the room are the Broadway and cabaret people, who tend to like their singing big and theatrical, with a lot of drama and stage presence. On the other side is the jazz crowd, who want everything hip and cool and understated, and will split the scene if anything doesn't swing. Ms. Maye is the only pop-song diva working today who can satisfy both crowds at once.”



BIRDLAND THEATER will present Marilyn Maye from Friday, December 27 through Tuesday, December 31. On Friday, December 27; Saturday, December 28; and Sunday, December 29, for the shows at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM, the cover charge is $60 for tables and $50 for the bar. On New Year's Eve, the show at 7:30 PM has a cover charge of $75-100 for tables and the show at 11:00 PM has a cover charge of $100-125 for tables and $75 for the bar. All performances have a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit

