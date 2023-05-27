Marilyn Maye, Rashad McPherson, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551.

COME CELEBRATE WITH MARILYN MAYE – MAY 29 – 31 AT 7:00 PM

Join Marilyn Maye and her band for a “marvelous” celebration in honor of her 95th birthday!

A timeless icon who has been entertaining audiences for over eight decades, Marilyn is thrilled to be returning to her home away from home at 54 Below to share this very special milestone with her favorite fans.

A theatrical legend with the power to “melt the heart of the most hardened cynics” (The New York Times), Maye is a consummate entertainer who breathes new life into classics, carrying the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the future generation of singers. Put simply, “no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy” (Opera News).

$100-$110 cover charge ($111.50-$122.50 with fees). $155-$165 premium seating ($171.50-$181.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS KELLY CLARKSON – MAY 29 AT 9:30 PM

Kelly Clarkson will not appear at this performance.

Since her “American Idol” win, Kelly Clarkson has released top chart songs year after year. With some of the best songs to belt out in the shower, in the car, and now on the 54 stage, 54 Sings Kelly Clarkson will feature a set list filled with some of your favorites, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Breakaway,” “Moment Like This,” “Whole Lotta Woman,” and so many more.

Music direction by James Stryska.

Featuring Blu, Kate Coffey, F Michael Haynie, Sage Jepson, Kristina Leopold, Aubrey Matelon, Claire McConnell, Lora Mouna, Kayla Pecchioni, Moana Poyer, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Kristina Walz, D'Kaylah Unique Whitley, and Alyssa Wray.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RASHAD MCPHERSON: SONGS FOR THE SUMMER, FEAT. NATASHA YVETTE WILLIAMS & MORE! – MAY 30 AT 9:30 PM

Rashad McPherson makes his 54 Below solo debut with a night of feel-good tunes just in time for summer! Rashad, a multi-talented Berklee-trained musician, composer, and music director, is new to the theater community. He made his debut as a music arranger alongside Jason Michael Webb with the world premiere of Bayard Rustin: Inside Ashland at the People's Light Theater, which was written and directed by Steven H. Broadnax, III.

Rashad is no stranger to the stage at 54 Below, having recently arranged and music directed a 6-show residency for Ms. Jennifer Holliday (Dreamgirls, The Color Purple). Join Rashad, his band, and singers for a summer night of feel-good music, fun, love, and inspiration.

Featuring J. Hoard, Aaron Marcellus, and NaTasha Yvette Williams.

Joined by Elliot Aguilar on background vocals, Crystal Fauntleroy on background vocals, Jovaughn “Jay” Forsythe on electric and moog bass, Tyneshia Hill on background vocals, AJ Jagannath on guitar, Kareem Matcham on keys, and Chauncey Matthews on background vocals, and Sandchell St. Fleur on drums.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MAKE ‘EM LAUGH: SONGS, PARODIES, AND COMEDY – MAY 31 AT 9:30 PM

Join us for a night of humor, silliness, and all-around good times as we celebrate the power of comedy. Featuring original comedy songs, parodies, and impressions, Make ‘Em Laugh will surely leave you rolling on the floor. The evening will include Broadway stars, social media sensations, and theater performers of all kinds who share just one goal: to Make ‘Em Laugh. You won’t want to miss this night of delightful nonsense and artful antics. Produced by Dara Weinstein, with music direction by Ashley Grace Ryan. Marketing by Annie Brown.

Featured writers/performers include Kayleigh Birch, Caitlin Cook, Ashley DiLorenzo, Morgan Dudley, Ashley Everhart, Isabel Grace, Max Heitmann, Sami Kennett, Brett Klock, Erica Molfetto, Lora Mouna, Sayo Oni, Carly Post, Julia Rhea, Lily Soto, Dara Weinstein, and more stars to be announced!

Additional writers include Preston Max Allen, James Stryska, Amber Swab, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CLINT HOLMES: BETWEEN THE MOON AND NEW YORK CITY- THE SONGS OF PETER ALLEN, FEAT. NIKKI RENÉE DANIELS! – JUN 1 – 4 AT 7:00 PM

Grammy Award nominee Clint Holmes – the consummate entertainer, writer, performer, recording artist, and one of the country’s finest vocalists – is back for an encore performance of his brand-new concert event celebrating the songs of the legendary Peter Allen, with special guest Nikki Renée Daniels.

Join Clint as he unleashes his ferocious talent in the show of a lifetime co-created with and directed by award-winning director, Will Nunziata (concert director for Tony Award® winner Lillias White and Platinum recording artist Jackie Evancho, director of Broadway-bound musical Little Black Book) with musical direction and arrangements by Michael Orland (“American Idol”).

Between the Moon and New York City will traverse the songbook of Peter Allen and how it relates to not only Clint’s story but to all of us.

“Clint’s talent is boundless and he’s one of the most magnetic performers I have ever witnessed and worked with,” states Nunziata, who co-conceived the concert with Holmes and directs the show. “He is peerless when it comes to his acting, singing, and storytelling, and he also has a danger about him. Clint enters the stage and the molecules of the theatre change.”

“I cannot wait to bring this show across the country and around the world to celebrate the memory and legacy of Peter Allen,” Holmes adds. “The show’s messages of love, family, hope, and pure fun are universal messages that are needed to be felt now more than ever.”

Additional arrangements by Bill Fayne.

Produced by Sunny Sessa.

$75 cover charge ($84 with fees). $125-$130 premium seating ($139-$144.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PAULA GALLOWAY: AGAINST TYPE – JUN 1 AT 9:30 PM

Multiple Tony Award®-watcher Paula Galloway makes her 54 Below debut in Against Type. Regularly described as both “too much” or “not enough,” Galloway is celebrating the accidents that have made her life whole—from falling in love and stumbling into motherhood to finally, purposely, stepping into the spotlight. After years of hearing “no,” she is saying “yes” and celebrating her own strengths with a blend of Golden Age musicals, Doo Wop, Gen X pop, and 90s R&B in a one-night-only solo debut concert that is not to be missed.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ROBERT BANNON’S PRIDE PLAYLIST – JUN 2 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Robert Bannon, as seen on “SNL,” “The Real Housewives of NJ,” and as the host of “The Roundtable,” returns to 54 Below to celebrate PRIDE in his brand new show Robert Bannon’s Pride Playlist. Kick off Pride with a party! The set list promises to be a mix of Pride classics from divas across the decades! Be ready for a PARTY! Also sure to be included is Robert’s Pride anthem “I Think He Knew,” that has been viewed over 100k times on YouTube. You may laugh, you may cry, but you will definitely leave Pride Ready! You can expect surprise guests from Broadway, a drag queen or two, and a whole lot more.

Directed by Robbie Rozelle, with music direction by Yasuhiko Fukuoka.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LOVE SONG SATURDAY NIGHT! – JUN 3 AT 9:30 PM

If there is one night during the week when you want — need? — to hear love songs, well, it’s got to be a Saturday night. And we’ve got the most romantic, the most glorious — and always the most famous — love songs in the world for you in Love Song Saturday Night. From Broadway, country, pop, R & B, and more, you will hear the songs that make your heart beat a little bit faster. And they will be performed by a richly talented cast of stars that sing not from the page, but from the soul.

Created by NYC impresario Scott Siegel exclusively for 54 Below, this monthly show that always emerges on a Saturday night, is the place to swoon, raise a glass, and maybe share a kiss. Nothing says romance like music, and nothing is more exquisite than love on a Saturday night! Music direction by John Fischer.

Featuring Lily Arriaga, Molly Bremer, John Easterlin, Emily Iaquinta, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, MOIPEI, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE VENDETTA: A TONY AWARDS BATTLE FEAT. THE WINNERS VS. THE SNUBBED – JUN 4 AT 9:30 PM

It’s Tony® Season, and you all know what that means! All of your favorite Broadway shows are up to win Tony Awards® for their amazing work, including Best Musical! Have you ever cheered on a show that lost to another production? Was the winner the true winner in your heart? You be the judge tonight at The Vendetta, a musical showcase battle featuring your favorite songs from the winners and the “snubbed” of one of the most prestigious award shows in history! Come see Wicked vs. Avenue Q, Dreamgirls vs. Nine, and many more go head to head in battle, brought to life by your favorite artists!

Featuring Tyler Joseph Ellis, Morgan Dudley, Grace Guy, Joomin Hwang, Bryson Jacobi Jackson, Tommy Kaiser, Annabelle Kempf, Petralina Rae Lambert, Mateo Lizcano, Andrew Maroney, Henry Platt, Moana Poyer, Sam Primack, Hailey Thomas, Alyssa Wray, and Grace Yoo.

The band will feature James Stryska on piano, Jordan Amir on violin, Andrew Shield on guitar, Tim Schneider on drums, and Thomas Carley on bass.

Produced by Moana Poyer.

Associate produced by Alyssa Wray.

Music direction by James Stryska.

Assistant music directed by Jorden Amir.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

ROBERT BANNON’S PRIDE PLAYLIST Jun 2 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

SAFETY INFORMATION

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at Click Here

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy